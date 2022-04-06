Cesar Rosales is four years into his teaching career at Bettye Myers Middle School, and he just received a plum award for his work as a bilingual teacher.
But the real prize? The community his students build during his class.
Rosales' classroom almost buzzes with color. Paper marigolds form arches on the walls and flashes of folk art draw the eye. Each day, seventh and eighth graders come to Mr. Rosales' room, where the students who speak English as a second language improve their adopted tongue while keeping their Spanish sharp and nimble.
Rosales' peers just gave him the 2022 National Bilingual Education Teacher of the Year Award. The honor recognizes an educator’s efforts to promote the importance of languages, literacy and equity in the classroom.
Rosales shares a similar life story with some of his students. He immigrated from El Salvador with his family, and earned a diploma from Birdville ISD in the Fort Worth Area. Then he went to University of North Texas, where he earned a bachelor's and master's degree in education.
Now, he's pursuing his doctorate at UNT, with a focus on curriculum and instruction. Whatever Rosales learns he brings back into his classroom.
"Originally, when I first started teaching, I didn't know about the Dual Language program at all," said Rosales. "It almost came out of nowhere. But then after spending some time getting to know the program, and the community, I think it's where I belong, to be honest."
Signs of talent and smarts
"Cesar is a superstar," said Mike Mattingly, the Denton ISD associate superintendent. "I had two experiences with Cesar that helped me understand he was perfect for what we needed in DISD."
Rosales was a student in Mattingly's educational leadership class at UNT.
"The papers he wrote and the responses he had just really demonstrated that he had a love of students and wanted to be a teacher of kids who might be struggling," Mattingly said.
He also saw how easily Rosales connected with families and students in the district's Guys and Girls Operating as Leaders, or GOAL, a Denton-based, teacher-founded nonprofit that’s worked for over a decade to enhance the school experience for at-risk elementary and middle schoolers. GOAL has an emphasis on ESL learners.
"He had this natural ability to work with them," Mattingly said. "He had the right tone and was really appealing for what we needed, especially on the middle school level. His demeanor was exactly what we’re looking for. We're always looking to increase our male role models in our schools. Seventy percent of our teachers are female, while only 30% are male. When we find someone who can fulfill our requirements, we want to get them into the district. Cesar is above and beyond."
The Dual Language Program helps English language learners develop skills and confidence in English from elementary school through middle school. As they enter high school, dual language program students can take a placement test to determine which Spanish language courses they can take, up to Spanish for native speakers.
Native Spanish speakers often lose some skills — writing skills tend to fade the fastest — in their native language as they concentrate on English. Rosales said families enroll their children in the program to boost their English, but to preserve their culture, too. A fair number of students in the program have either immigrated from Denton's sister city in Mexico, Muzquiz, and still have family there. But students have come from across Mexico and Central America, too.
"So they're bringing those experiences, they're bringing those ideas into the classroom," Rosales said. "And it's one of the one of my main things, to be able to provide that space for them to utilize everything that they know, not only linguistically, but also culturally. Their families don't want to lose their language or their culture. And neither do we."
Lively lessons & team spirit
Eighth-graders Luna Kobayashi-Hare, Carlos Maldanado, Gerardo Garcia and Geimy Aguilar said Rosales isn't the kind of teacher who gives dry, dull lectures. His lessons are more like conversations peppered with the Socratic Method, students said. Ask Rosales a question, they said, and he's likely to aim another question right back at you, drawing queries from texts, earlier lessons and visuals.
"He makes learning fun," Maldanado said. "He doesn't just make it plain or give us a video. He explains everything to you, and when we need help, he explains it in an even easier way … And the thing that I think makes him different from the rest of the teachers is that he knows how we learn, and which ways we can learn quicker. And he tries to prepare us not only for now, but for the future."
Hayabashi-Hare lives in a multi-lingual household. Her mother is Japanese and speaks the language with her children. Her father is Venezuelan, and wants her to learn Spanish to communicate more fully with her relatives and understand more of the world.
"I think one thing that I can see myself using Spanish for a lot is me and my family travel a lot," she said. "We went to Mexico and Mexico City. But the next place that I want to go that has Spanish as one of their main languages is Guatemala. He knows how to get to them and talk to them about what they like and make us ... excited about what we're going to learn. We do a lot of readings, which I think helps me as not a native English or Spanish speaker learn to read and write by answering questions about the reading.
Garcia echoed his peers, saying they've been attending the dual language class since they were in elementary school. Now, Garcia said, the class feels like a family.
"I feel like this is one of the only classes I look forward to coming to every day," Garcia said. "
Aguilar said Rosales nudges them to confront their scholastic challenges.
"I think it's about them, the teacher, and how you feel in that classroom," Aguilar said. "Some teachers, they make us feel like the only thing they've been worried about is about how good you are. And not about what you have to work on. I think that's one way you can find out if a teacher cares. Because if they really care, they're gonna be honest with you about the things that you're not getting."
Dual language instruction evolves
Rudy Rodriguez, a longtime public education advocate and the namesake of Rodriguez Middle School, said Rosales represents the progress bilingual education has made in the last 60 years.
"You know, these programs started back in the late '60s, and through the '70s," Rodriguez said. "So, these programs have now [become] what I consider to be a sustainable success within our country."
Rodriguez was a director of bilingual education in Fort Worth when administrations started developing curriculum. In its infancy, bilingual education was mostly about getting English language learners fluent in English. The focus was for students — most of them coming to the United States from Mexico or who were born into immigrant families who didn't have strong English skills — to read, write and speak English fluently.
Even that rubbed some Texans the wrong way.
"We went through a number of naysayers during the initial years of our program, because the claim was that this is anti-American," Rodriguez said. "It was like, 'You're using the language, and you're promoting the culture that is growing against the policies and the values of our government.' There were naysayers who felt that we were promoting division."
Rodriguez said North America has grappled with assimilation broadly, pointing to conflicts in Canada, where tensions about whether English or French speakers control the government and culture flare up from time to time.
"But this is not Quebec. This is not Canada. This is the United States of America," Rodriguez said. "We're not promoting division."
Today, dual language programs teach English proficiency while preserving Spanish proficiency. Mattingly said the district's dual language program is focused on building and developing linguistic and cultural sophistication in English and Spanish.
"The program is about adding a language, not subtracting a language," he said.
Mattingly said the national award puts Rosales in the spotlight, and his growing reputation makes him attractive to other districts who want talented teachers leading their dual language programs.
Mattingly attended the Bilingual Educators Association of the Metroplex banquet last weekend with Rosales and Hayabashi-Hare, who won the essay contest and got a standing ovation after reading it in English and Spanish. Not even the keynote speaker got a standing ovation, Rodriguez said.
"We have this superstar," Mattingly said. "We know we have others that might lure him away. At the BEAM banquet, we had this student of ours who won the writing contest, and there was additional focus on Cesar being this young woman’s teacher. We had all these human resources professionals looking at him. I don’t want to lose him. In that way, he's like any other great teacher. They give, give, give. Well, they also need something to take away."
Rodriguez said Rosales and Hayabashi-Hare are, to him, the avatars of what dual language education can accomplish.
"These two kids are our sustainable successes," he said. "Both of them are proof of what this kind of education can do. What it can be. I'm so, so proud of them. I want the public to understand the quality we have here."