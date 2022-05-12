Like thousands of people crossing the commencement stages at the University of North Texas on Friday, Charity Morrison will get her first college degree.
What separates her apart from her undergraduate peers, though, is that Morrison hadn’t gone to school at all until she stepped onto the university campus.
On Friday evening, Morrison will have earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music. She’ll graduate with a double minor in English and Chinese. And she will have ended her college education playing in two of the College of Music’s top ensembles: the UNT Symphony Orchestra and the UNT Wind Symphony.
Homegrown schooling
Morrison is one of 10 children. She grew up in Crossroads, where her large family was a part of the Institute In Basic Life Principles. The institute is an umbrella organization for a host of fundamentalist Christian ministries that is associated with one of the country’s most famous large Christian families, the Duggars, who rose to prominence in a documentary TV series 19 Kids and Counting.
Morrison’s family was part of the restrictive sect that discourages young women from pursuing higher education. In her family’s faith, traditionally girls are expected to undertake one vocation: wife and mother.
“That that was because of the religious community that I was raised in,” Morrison said. “Women in particular are not encouraged to have any kind of education or pursue any kind of career besides being a wife and mother. So that’s what I was sort of raised to reach for.
“And I didn’t want that,” she said.
Morrison describes her education as “just very unconventional.” Her older sister taught her to read, igniting a lifelong love of reading and learning. She and her siblings learned “basic reading, writing and simple math — like addition, subtraction, stuff like that,” Morrison said.
At 11 years old, she was the family’s primary cook, planning and cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for a sprawling set of brothers and sisters.
“I didn’t receive any kind of formal education prior to coming to UNT. The closest thing that it could be called would be homeschool. But I wasn’t really given any kind of, like, formal or sequenced home education, either.”
Most of what she learned she learned by reading and researching on her own. She borrowed math textbooks from an aunt, and studied Texas high school test requirements.
“The SAT is the first standardized test I took,” she said. “And actually, what’s funny is that I wasn’t even familiar with the format, because it was the one with all the bubbles. I like looked up a sample copy of it before I went into the exam. I’m so glad I did, because I was immediately overwhelmed seeing all these bubbles. I was like, ‘what am I supposed to do with this?’
Thanks to internet service and a wealth of videos, she was able to resources and study. It was the internet that helped her start studying music.
Church, home and music
The family’s religious practice included a lot of singing. Music and hymns permeated their worship and family life. Morrison would gather up her siblings and lead a makeshift children’s choir, performing Bach choral pieces. Her mother played piano and violin. She credits the church’s music tradition for helping her develop an ear for music, and spurring her to start writing music.
“I did ask her to teach me, but it didn’t go very well,” she said. “I learned enough that I could get by with improvising a bit, and so that’s mostly what I did after that was mostly played by ear.”
Then came Christian music camp, an experience that opened her world not just to choir, handbells and composition and the lives of public school students.
When she turned 17, she started teaching herself how to play the the French horn (known simply as “the horn” in classical music settings) on a “garage sale” instrument her grandparents had bought.
“I actually wanted to learn euphonium,” Morrison said. “I had heard people play it. That was my actually my first experience with UNT. I had seen some, like, ad or posting online or something for the UNT Concerto Competition. I thought I was going to a concert, but it actually wasn’t a concert. It was an empty hall. But I sat there and I listened to the the people who were performing in the final round of this instrumental competition. One of them was a euphonium player and I thought it was gorgeous. I was like ‘I’m gonna go home. I’m gonna learn euphonium and that’s what I’ll go to school with.”
Then she priced a euphonium.
Like many an aspiring musician, Morrison pivoted and found that she could afford either a violin, or her grandparents’ garage sale special.
“I was like ‘that should be that should be easy. I can do it.’ And then I tried to buzz and I was like, ‘Wow, this is gonna be harder than I thought I thought.’ So again, I did a lot of reading to try to figure out how to play. I looked up a fingering chart. It was very scattered, I would say.”
Morrison also found Horn Matters, an online resource for horn players co-founded by horn professor John Ericson, with whom she will study as a graduate student at Arizona State University.
It wasn’t easy to study the instrument on her own.
“Even things like your hand position in the bell, figuring out what a correct aperture looks like, I didn’t have somebody to judge that for me,” she said. “I did love listening to horn playing and tried to at least know what I was aiming for, even if I didn’t know how to how to achieve that.”
Coming to UNT
Morrison only applied to UNT. It was nearby her family’s home, and the public school tuition made it more affordable. She started studying the horn under Ruben Perez. He got her prepared for her auditions. The College of Music requires all wind students to audition for student ensemble, and Dr. Stacie Mickens, an associate professor of horn and Morrison’s teacher, said each student is placed in an ensemble.
Mickens said Morrison got to campus with much less ensemble experience than most students.
“In Texas, most school start students on band instruments in sixth grade,” she said. “Another unique thing is that some, but not all, school districts also promote private lessons. They’ll even have teachers that they pay to come into the schools and teach regularly. There is a culture of lessons which has happened at Texas schools and is much less common in other parts of the country.”
Morrison said she was sort of lost in the ensembles.
“I didn’t know how to know how to play the right note,” she said. “When I came in on entrances, I would just listen for the people around me which can be a hit or miss. I think my biggest point of adjustment or difficulty was not in the lessons themselves, but in applying the knowledge from lessons to the larger ensemble settings.”
Mickens said Morrison applied herself, doggedly rehearsing and making the most of their time in the studio. Mickens said Morrison is a precocious student. They’d rehearse, dissect music selections and, sometimes, talk until Mickens nudged them back into study.
Morrison had initially come to school thinking she’d study composition and double major in choral music education. She got into the composition program, but not the choral music education program. But then she got better at the horn.
“I remember being impressed with Charity’s audition,” Mickens said. “I probably said, ‘That was the most musically accurate rendition of these excerpts.’ But when she auditioned for the large ensemble conductors. They weren’t hearing the skills, they weren’t there yet.”
But at the beginning of her senior year, Morrison was surprised to get into the Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Symphony, two of the college’s most competitive and prestigious ensembles.
“I remember thinking, ‘Oh no, I have to change my work schedule,’” Morrison said, laughing. “I’d arranged my work schedule thinking I’d get in the second tier groups.”
Mickens said Morrison has grown into an artist.
“I think the thing that always stands out is her connection with the music on a deeper level, which is what we want all arts to be,” Mickens said. “You don’t want just a pretty painting. You want some sort of connection to it. As a performer you want to be able to communicate something to the audience. She is able to do that. She’s a rare student.”
When Morrison graduates on Friday afternoon as a graduate summa cum laude and as a Distinguished Honors Scholar, her family will attend.
“My siblings have always been big supporters,” she said. “Since we did all grow up under similar circumstances, they know where we’re coming from. I’m one of two people in my family who has gotten a bachelor’s degree. We didn’t receive high school education, so there have been challenges. But they will be here.”