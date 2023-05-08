Thumbs-up

A new grad gives a thumbs-up during the University of North Texas College of Education commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 13, 2022. 

With spring and summer graduation and commencement ceremonies on the horizon for Denton’s college students, there are so many things for both students, parents and other proud visitors to consider in order to be prepared for the big day.

The University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University commencement ceremonies start on Friday, May 12, and go through Sunday, May 14, with varying schedules throughout the weekend.

