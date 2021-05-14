Former Denton ISD teacher Charles Kenneth Brown II has been arrested on two counts of an improper relationship between an educator and student.
Brown was a teacher at Denton High School, and his employment with the district ended roughly a year ago, said a district spokesperson, who on Friday could not provide an exact date Brown’s employment ended.
The alleged incident that resulted in the charges occurred on April 15, 2017, according to Denton County Sheriff’s Office records.
Brown was arrested Thursday by deputies and was released later that day after posting $15,000 bail.
More information about the allegations against him were not available Friday afternoon, though the Denton Record-Chronicle did submit a request for more information to the Sheriff’s Office.
Brown was listed in Denton ISD employee rosters as late as 2019 but not during the 2020-21 school year, according to documents obtained by the Record-Chronicle.
“Upon the initial report to school officials, we took immediate action and ended the employment relationship with the former teacher,” Denton ISD spokesperson Julie Zwahr wrote via email. “The alleged events were fully investigated more than a year ago.”
She said the district notified the Denton Police Department, Child Protective Services and the State Board of Education.
As of Friday, Brown was under review by the Texas Education Agency’s Educator Investigations Division, but his teaching certificates were still valid.
A TEA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification Friday afternoon.
Brown taught classes at Denton High in child guidance, as well as food and nutrition, during the 2016-17 school year, according to course guides.
He led a child development course at Denton High in the 2017-18 school year, which would have included the time of the alleged incident that landed him in jail.
He also sponsored the school’s disc golf club, as well as the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club, according to the school’s student newspaper The Horseshoe.
Leslie Crutsinger, a spokesperson for Gainesville ISD, said Brown used to work for the district but is not a current employee.
“There was a teacher by that name from 2013-2015,” she said.
When shown a picture of Brown, Crutsinger said she was “99% sure” it was the same man who used to work for the district.
“It’s been a while since he’s been employed here,” she said.
Improper relationship between educator and student is a second-degree felony carrying between two and 20 years of prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000 for those convicted.