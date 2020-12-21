When 9-year-old Nola Korom’s bicycle was stolen from her family’s backyard this summer along with her father’s, she wasn’t angry. She told her parents that whoever took her bike probably needed it more than she did.
And when Jessica Strange, her mom’s friend, created an online fundraiser in September to get Nola and her father new bikes, she adopted the same selfless attitude. The fundraiser raised $850 — much more than the cost of replacing the bicycles — and rather than keeping the cash, Nola decided she wanted to give back.
Nola went to her principal at Newton Rayzor Elementary School, Cecilia Holt, to see how she could put the money to use helping others. Between the leftover money from the fundraiser and funds that would normally be used for the staff’s Secret Santa gift exchange, five children at the school received Christmas gifts last week as part of Nola’s project.
Students chosen for the gift program submitted a list of their interests and received a variety of gifts including art supplies, outfits, race cars, drones, puzzles and stuffed animals, many of which were chosen by Nola and her mom, Katie.
But beyond the shopping, Nola’s parents say she wanted to be responsible for the project herself.
“This has been a very independent project for Nola from the beginning,” Nola’s father, Louis Korom, said. “This is something she really wanted to give from her own heart, and she’s taken the initiative on her own.”
Nola originally wanted to help 20 families, but administrators convinced her to shoot for a more realistic goal, Newton Rayzor counselor Francisco Cepeda said. The extra funds from the bike fundraiser helped pay for one family’s gifts, while funds for the other four came from the school’s sponsorship. Katie Korom said she also had a friend contribute separately, allowing the Koroms to get even more presents for each family.
Nola went on the school announcements daily to spread the word about the gift program, and administrators selected families they thought would benefit most from the initiative.
For Nola, the project was a way to help even the playing field for some of her peers during the holidays.
“My friend has a disability, and it kind of made me think, like — there’s a bunch of kids at this school that I’ve met that don’t have as much,” Nola said.
Those who know Nola say her desire to help others didn’t come as a surprise.
“It’s very much in keeping with who she is,” Louis Korom said. “She’s always wanting to give presents to her family members, and she’s been wanting to give back to her community for years. I really just see this as an extension of who she’s always been.”
Katie Korom said she and her husband were both supportive of the idea when Nola brought it to them, especially considering the struggles many have faced this year.
“Of course, I was like, ‘If you see a need, fill it,’” Katie Korom said. “Especially right now with COVID and just how much everyone has been hit so hard by this, anything we can do to help make even just one day a little bit easier for someone close to us is great.”
Nola’s spirit of generosity has also encouraged others. A parent who heard about Nola’s project donated $500 worth of gift cards to go to more families in need — meaning as many as 20 families could end up receiving a little help for the holidays.
School staff involved with the project say Nola has set an example that has inspired them, too.
“She taught me a lesson about selflessness and thinking of others before yourself,” Cepeda said. “She just radiates optimism and positivity, and you’d hope more people in this world would have that outlook on life.”
And Nola’s parents say, given her selfless nature, they are thrilled to see what kind of person she may become.
“She’s such an amazing girl and has such an amazing heart for others, and it’s so cool to see her taking this initiative,” Louis Korom said. “It’s not something that you see every day in my experience, so it’s just really special to be able to have something like this happen so early. It really makes you look to the future and be excited to see the kind of person she’s going to become.”
As for Nola, she is, like many of her peers, just looking forward to celebrating the holidays.
“I’m just kind of trying to go with the flow about what’s happening,” Nola said Thursday. “I feel pretty excited because winter break is the day after Friday.”