Early voters cast more ballots for Republican Evelyn Brooks than they did for Democrat Tracy Fisher in the race to represent District 14 on the Texas State Board of Education. Fisher ended her campaign with much more in the bank, but Brooks' conservative goals have so far captured more Texas voters, with Brooks getting 63% of the early vote to Fisher's 38% in early results Tuesday evening.
The winner of the race will represent school districts in a newly redrawn district map that includes Denton, and central and southern Denton County, in a G-shaped zone that stretches from Wichita Falls to Killeen.
The race reflected heightening national tensions over education, especially over culture war issues like comprehensive sex education, book challenges and bans, and how much of a voice parents have in the formation and teaching of curriculum. All candidates running for the State Board of Education are facing rising political pressure to approve more charter schools in Texas, a project that diverts tax dollars to schools that don't have the same transparency requirements as public schools, or an obligation to accommodate students with disabilities.
Brooks taught for several years in Maryland and Colorado public schools, but chose to home-school her daughters. She's still a tutor and home-schooler in Frisco. She opposes critical race theory, a law school curriculum that looks at U.S. law through a lens of systemic racism, and opposes comprehensive sex education on the grounds that it promotes high-risk sexual behaviors among teens.
In a visit to Denton, Brooks told retired teachers that while social issues facing Texas classrooms are real, she wants school to teach basics and to improve elementary school math curriculum by selecting a program that includes a textbook.
Fisher is a 40-year Republican who decided to run as a Democrat because she worried that the rightward swing of Texas Republicans were attracting fringe candidates to races. Fisher's children spent a few years in charter schools, but the family returned to Texas public schools because she found public classrooms more rigorous, and developed a deep confidence in credentialed teachers. She is a trustee on the Coppell ISD school board, a seat she's served in since 2012.
Fisher said she'd push for fewer, smarter educational standards for Texas schools, and policies that support teachers — especially teachers who have education degrees and certifications to teach their areas of expertise. Fisher deplores charters schools and the way they're opened in Texas. In her candidate interview for the Denton Record-Chronicle, Fisher said charter schools hurt public schools by diverting tax funds meant for public education while enriching charter school property owners who sell properties in high-value areas.
In District 12, which includes northern Denton County, early voting results showed incumbent Republican Pam Little leading with 60% of the early votes, and Democratic challenger Alex Cornwallis getting 37% and Libertarian challenger Christy Mowry getting 2%.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.