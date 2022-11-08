Early voters cast more ballots for Republican Evelyn Brooks than they did for Democrat Tracy Fisher in the race to represent District 14 on the Texas State Board of Education. Fisher ended her campaign with much more in the bank, but Brooks' conservative goals have so far captured more Texas voters, with Brooks getting 63% of the early vote to Fisher's 38% in early results Tuesday evening. 

The winner of the race will represent school districts in a newly redrawn district map that includes Denton, and central and southern Denton County, in a G-shaped zone that stretches from Wichita Falls to Killeen.

Tracy Fisher

Tracy Fisher

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Recommended for you