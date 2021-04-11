A bill recently left to die in the Texas Legislature would have cost local governments more money and harmed taxpayers, opponents said.
If passed, it would have banned taxpayer-funded lobbying, which would have included lobbying done on behalf of municipalities by nonprofits.
That would have been a big deal for school districts who are members of the Texas Association of School Boards, or TASB. The association counts as members more than 1,000 school districts across the state, including Denton and many other local districts.
TASB is a voluntary nonprofit that helps draft school board policies and monitors legislative actions on behalf of districts to track potentially helpful and problematic bills alike. It's that lobbying work that House Bill 749 sought to end.
The bill, which was left pending in committee on March 26, would have barred school districts from being paid members of TASB so long as the association employed lobbyists.
Similarly, the city of Denton and other entities associated with the Texas Municipal League wouldn't have been able to do so.
A separate bill, Senate Bill 10, would have banned aspects of taxpayer-funded lobbying for municipalities and counties but not school districts. That bill was left pending in committee, effectively killing it for this session, on April 6.
Deron Robinson, a Denton ISD attorney, said TASB isn't engaged in the type of lobbying work that first comes to mind for most people. The work the association is engaged in, he said, doesn't come in the form of expensive dinners for legislators but instead in the form of late nights spent watching committee hearings at the state Capitol.
"If this passes, we can't have TASB keep us abreast of bills because they have registered lobbyists," he said.
Even with his experience, Robinson said it's difficult to keep up with the legislature's various committees and pending bills.
"I live in this world ... and I cannot keep up with them," he said.
He related that both he and Superintendent Jamie Wilson were on a call with Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, who authored HB 749, roughly a month back.
Most arguments Robinson recalled in favor of the bill didn't apply to DISD or TASB, he said. When asked how they would keep up with legislation, Robinson recalled Middleton suggesting the district hire a legislative watch.
Robinson estimated DISD pays TASB between $1,700 and $1,800 each year for advocacy. That would be dwarfed by the hypothetical six-figure salary necessary to hire a full-time legislative watch.
"And smaller districts couldn't afford to do that," DISD school board President Barbara Burns said.
Besides, they said, it would be easy to legislate away unseemly aspects of lobbying if that were what bothered legislators most.
"This is a great way to do away with local control," Robinson said.
In short, a bill like HB 749 would make it far more difficult for local governments to stay up to date with the intricacies of the state Capitol, which the bill's opponents say would inevitably lead to more unfunded mandates and other costs being passed down from Austin.
"Some bills come through and the legislators have good intentions, but they do not have an understanding of what it will do in practice," Robinson said.
In a perfect world, he argued, legislators would contact local governments directly to ask how various bills would affect their constituents back home, but that isn't often the case.
"I would be remiss if I didn't say that's exactly what [state Rep.] Lynn Stucky [R-Denton] does," Robinson said.
Even though the measure seems dead this legislative cycle, it seems unlikely the issue won't be revisited next time around. It was pursued but left unfinished in 2019, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick included it in his list of legislative priorities for the 2021 session.
"It's a platform of the Texas Republican Party," Robinson said.