The three school districts involved, directly or indirectly, in the allegations of racist taunts made by Guyer High School football fans have come to drastically different conclusions.
The allegations stem from the Oct. 9 game between Denton ISD’s Guyer High and Mansfield ISD’s Lake Ridge High School at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Denton ISD officials in mid-October claimed three instigators were at the heart of the incident and that none of them were Guyer students.
One was a student at Denton High, another was a student at Lake Dallas High School, and the third was a Denton ISD alumnus.
In well over two dozen complaints sent to Denton ISD administrators, obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle through the Texas Public Information Act, people accused Guyer fans of making racist, homophobic and sexist taunts and threats toward Lake Ridge students.
Nearly every emailed complaint seemed to be a slight variation of the others, which suggests the senders had a shared template.
One sender, whose letter mirrors most others received by Denton ISD, claimed to be a Lake Ridge student on the football field during halftime that night:
“I experienced horrid language and discrimination,” the student wrote. “Some examples include, but are NOT limited to: the n-word, the F slur, who**s, and s**ts.”
Denton ISD, on the other hand, claimed to have definitively found no evidence to support many of those claims. In a letter sent to University Interscholastic League, the state organization over high school athletics and other competitions, after their investigation, district officials said “the allegations that Denton Guyer students made racial or inappropriate comments to the Lake Ridge High School band are false.”
Furthermore, officials stated Lake Ridge Principal Ashley Alloway “and her administration were able to confirm that none of the Lake Ridge students, parents, or band directors, could report hearing any racial slurs.”
The letter — signed by Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, Area Superintendent Susannah O’Bara, Guyer Principal Shaun Perry and athletic director Joey Florence — said the same was true for Denton ISD in its investigation: that no racial slurs were yelled.
Instead, the district said the following comments were illustrative of the sorts of things yelled that night:
- Spank that drum like a b---h, b---h!
- Get off the field, you whore.
- Slap that drum like it’s yours.
- Why don’t you go die.
- You suck!
- Treat that piano keyboard like you treat your d--k!
- Come on up here so I can show you how to bang that drum right, dumbass!
Hope Boyd, a spokesperson for Mansfield ISD, disputed those claims. Reached for comment Friday, Boyd said Denton ISD officials did not reach out to Alloway after their initial conversation shortly after the Oct. 9 incident.
“[Principal Perry] contacted Ms. Alloway the day after the game (Friday) when information was still being gathered,” she wrote in an email to the Record-Chronicle. “Since that time, the allegations of racial slurs and inappropriate sexual language were confirmed.”
Reached by phone a week after the game, Boyd said Lake Ridge students had been reporting hateful and threatening comments made by Guyer students.
“’Kill this expletive,’ kind of insinuating lynching,” she said of the comments.
An additional week of investigation confirmed for the district that people in the Guyer student section yelled racial slurs and inappropriate sexual language at Lake Ridge students. This was confirmed by parents, students and staff members, Boyd wrote in her email.
She said Mansfield ISD filed its own findings, as well as witness statements and video evidence, with UIL.
Reached by phone Friday, Lake Dallas ISD spokesperson Anthony Tosie said Denton ISD officials reached out to let his district know one of its students was purportedly involved in the incident, but that the DISD officials never followed up with more information.
He said Lake Dallas ISD officials never heard what exactly happened, who was involved or what the person had allegedly done.
“We just didn’t receive anything in regards to that,” Tosie said.
He said the Lake Dallas high schooler allegedly involved wasn’t punished because the district never got the information it needed from Denton ISD.
A spokesperson for Denton ISD did not respond to questions about the Denton High student involved. Instead, a spokesperson emailed a response Friday afternoon declining to provide further information.
“Anytime a student violates the Student Code of Conduct, they are disciplined accordingly,” the email read. “Details and specifics of those consequences can only be shared with the individual student and their parent or guardian.”