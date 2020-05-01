Denton ISD will hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the termination of probationary contract employees.
Board members typically meet twice a month on non-consecutive Tuesdays, but a special meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The item was originally scheduled to be discussed during the board's closed session on March 28, but members decided to table it so staffers could discuss it separately. It doesn't provide any other specifics about the probationary contract employees.
Members will go directly into a closed session after President Barbara Burns gavels the meeting in. They are then set to consult with their attorney in order to discuss the "termination of probationary contract employees" away from the public.
Members then will reconvene publicly, at which point they're able to take a vote on the item. The meeting is scheduled to adjourn without any further action or discussion.
Those wishing to make a comment before the board returns to open session must complete a form available on the district's website by 1 p.m. Monday.
People are able to watch the meeting live through a link on the district's website that likely will go live before Tuesday's meeting.