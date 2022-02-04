Denton ISD offers free COVID-19 rapid testing for district students and staff from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Friday.

The tests are administered at the Collins Ticket Booth facing the LaGrone Academy at 1500 Long Rd. 

Parents must accompany their child, and both parents and district staff must complete online registration before they arrive. 

The access code for online registration is: DENTON_ISD_HUBS. 

Questions should be directed to the nurse at your home campus. 

