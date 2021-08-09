Denton ISD school board members are scheduled to vote an a $14.4 million proposal to build a new transportation facility in the district's eastern corner.
Board members are scheduled to vote on that issue toward the end of Tuesday's regular meeting.
A DISD spokesperson confirmed Monday the facility will be located on a district-owned lot next to Rodriguez Middle School in the Braswell attendance zone.
A recommendation letter sent to DISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson by Corgan, the company awarded the facility construction contract, listed office space, training areas, maintenance office space, as well as 100 bus and employee parking spaces, as parts of the construction project.
The east transportation is projected to reach substantial completion by Dec. 1, 2022, assuming board members approve its guaranteed maximum price Tuesday night.
Board members Tuesday are also set to receive a report on projected enrollment for the 2021-22 school year just two days before the year is set to start on Aug. 12.
The report will include current enrollment and the number of those set to attend the district's K-8 Virtual Academy. More information was not publicly available online Monday afternoon. It will be one of the first things discussed Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at 1307 N. Locust St. in Denton.
