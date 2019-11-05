Dillon Ott, a North Central Texas College graduate and vice president of oil field equipment manufacturing at ORTEQ Energy Technologies, in now a regent on NCTC's Board of Regents.
Ott will now serve on the board, the governing body for the community college system, until May 2021.
“I am excited to serve on the North Central Texas College Board of Regents,” Ott said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the NCTC Staff and Board to continue to push the envelope on higher education. It is a great honor to give back to the community and share the value of education.”
Ott was appointed to replace Matt Chalmers, a member of the board who died in June.