ARLINGTON — Deafening cheers echoed around AT&T Stadium in perfect unison with the shriek of final whistles Friday night, signaling an end to the Denton Ryan Raider’s state title run.
Those cheers, however, came from the fans seated behind the Alvin Shadow Creek football team after their team defeated the Raiders in the Class 5A Division 1 championship game, 28-22.
The thousands of Denton Ryan fans filling two levels of seats behind the Ryan bench were raucous throughout a game that saw Ryan stage a valiant attempt at a comeback from a 13-point deficit. However, as junior quarterback Seth Henigan’s final pass fell to the turf of the endzone and the clock struck 0:00, a hush fell over the crowd before fans rose to offer support for the Raiders.
“It was important that we traveled like this,” Ryan fan Preston Rickets said. “It’s a pretty short drive from Denton and we wanted our boys to hear our support. We wanted them to know how much this title run means to us.”
Adding to the noise during a matchup that came down to its final play, was the Ryan Raider Band, which was with the team every step of the journey during its pursuit of an elusive state championship.
“This is something to be proud of,” Joshua Douthit, a senior and trumpeter in the Ryan Raider Band, said, “Our team is always competitive and has been on this stage several times before. It’s just great to be a part of it.”
The second half demonstrated the team’s never-say-die attitude, as Ryan clawed back into the game, before eventually falling in the final seconds.
As Alvin Shadow Creek celebrated on the opposite sideline, members of the Ryan Raiders were presented medals and a state runner-up trophy. Breaking away from the television cameras, Ryan Coach Dave Henigan approached his team, gathering them in one final huddle.
“You have nothing to be ashamed of, you are champions,” Henigan said as his eyes darted from player to player. “Hold your heads up high.”
Several players lifted their eyes that had been staring at the turf beneath them, allowing the tears to flow a bit more freely.