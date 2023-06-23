An traffic box is wrapped in art that shows a road leading to the downtown Denton County Courthouse on the Square, with "Denton city limit" street and music signs located at the block of North Elm and West Hickory streets.
Locals may have noticed several plain gray traffic boxes have been wrapped in one-of-a-kind artwork as they stroll around the Square in downtown Denton.
One traffic box has a drawing of a road leading to the Courthouse on the Square, with a "Denton city limit" street and music sign located at the corner of North Elm and West Hickory streets.
Another traffic box has a drawing of the historic and colorful Wright Opera House’s Recycled Books, Records & CDs building with music notes, as well as Quakertown, at the block of South Locust and Sycamore streets.
The traffic art boxes are part of the city's ongoing electronic box art program that features artwork from local high school and university students. Their artwork is printed on temporary vinyl wrap to cover intersection traffic boxes in Denton.
Omar Siddiqui, the Denton Parks and Recreational management analyst, said 10 traffic art boxes have been installed, and four more are pending.
The artwork is printed on vinyl and then adhered to the traffic box by professional installers. Vinyl wraps are well-suited for the project since they can be manufactured quickly and inexpensively.
Siddiqui said the idea came from other communities doing similar traffic vinyl wrap art boxes and wanting community school artist to be involved in the project, and fit into Denton's Public Art Program.
“We have several traffic boxes, basically at every intersection in the downtown area, which is, roughly speaking, the original Denton district — and so we thought it'd be a really great way to sort of beautify the space and add a little bit of color,” Siddiqui said.
Denton Independent School District students designed the first 10 art pieces from Denton High, Ryan High, Guyer High and LaGrone Academy.
Siddiqui said the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University students would soon design the four additional traffic boxes.
“It's very high quality [art] — and what I like is that there's a great variety of styles in the work,” Siddiqui said.
There was no theme for the art, but Siddiqui said they provided a little guidance with each school.
“We tried to sort of allow them to play around with the idea of what Denton means to them,” Siddiqui said.
Siddiqui said he’s not sure how long they will keep the art boxes out for the public but said the vinyl wraps have a lifespan of about five years, depending on environmental conditions.
The Denton's Public Art Program is committed to sustaining and promoting a unique and creative identity. Funding for the project came from a grant provided by the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund, which is a fund designated for projects that may encourage tourism and visitors to the city.
