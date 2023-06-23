Denton County Courthouse art box
Buy Now

An traffic box is wrapped in art that shows a road leading to the downtown Denton County Courthouse on the Square, with "Denton city limit" street and music signs located at the block of North Elm and West Hickory streets.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Locals may have noticed several plain gray traffic boxes have been wrapped in one-of-a-kind artwork as they stroll around the Square in downtown Denton.

One traffic box has a drawing of a road leading to the Courthouse on the Square, with a "Denton city limit" street and music sign located at the corner of North Elm and West Hickory streets.

Quakertown art box
Buy Now

The backside of a traffic box that has a drawing Quakertown at the block of South Locust and Sycamore Street.
Flower art box

A flower-inspired art box work located in downtown Denton.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags