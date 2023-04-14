Terry Senne — A career educator and retired Texas Woman’s University administrator and professor, Senne has been attending Denton school board meetings regularly for the past year or so. She identifies as a Christian conservative and grandmother who threw her hat in the ring to promote academic rigor and oppose what she she sees as indoctrination. She objects to Denton ISD’s response to residents’ complaints about books that include sexually explicit content. Learn more about her at her campaign website.
Charlie Stinson — A business owner and father of one Denton ISD graduate and one Guyer High School football player, Stinson is making his second bid for the school board. One of his primary goals is to introduce a Denton ISD community ambassadorship program, which would assemble teachers, parents and students across the 18 municipalities of the district. He served on the Citizens Advisory Committee to develop the bond package on the ballot, and serves on the district safety and security committee. Learn more about him at his campaign website.
Lori Tays — A pediatric nurse, PTA member and mother of two children in the Denton ISD school system, Tays intends to promote evidence-based education practices to improve students’ performance. Tays is campaigning on collaboration with community leaders and nonprofits to reduce barriers to learning. Learn more at her candidate website.
Running for Place 7
Carolyn Rachaner — A parent with two children attending Denton ISD schools, Rachaner owns a consulting business in the wellness industry. She decided to run for the board after attending board meetings for two years to get a closer look at the district’s approach to mask mandates during COVID-19, and more recently, to lobby the district to remove books with sexually explicit content. Learn more about her at her campaign website.
Patsy Sosa-Sanchez — The lone incumbent running in the race this year, Sosa-Sanchez is a career educator who co-wrote the district’s first dual-language program. Sosa-Sanchez’s work on the school board and her campaign emphasize her commitment to supporting teachers, staff and administrators as they serve a broad spectrum of communities in classrooms and programs. Learn more at her candidate website.
— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales
