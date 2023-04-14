Elections 2023

Running for Place 6

Terry Senne

Terry Senne

Terry Senne — A career educator and retired Texas Woman’s University administrator and professor, Senne has been attending Denton school board meetings regularly for the past year or so. She identifies as a Christian conservative and grandmother who threw her hat in the ring to promote academic rigor and oppose what she she sees as indoctrination. She objects to Denton ISD’s response to residents’ complaints about books that include sexually explicit content. Learn more about her at her campaign website.

Charlie Stinson

Charlie Stinson
Lori Tays

Lori Tays
Carolyn Rachaner

Carolyn Rachaner
Patsy Sosa-Sanchez

Patsy Sosa-Sanchez

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags