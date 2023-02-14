Four candidates have filed to run for Denton ISD school board seats so far, and the last day to file is Friday.
Incumbent Patricia Sosa-Sánchez, who serves as the school board secretary, will run for reelection to Place 7. Her term began in 2020. Sosa-Sánchez has spent her career in education. She is the EC-6 program coordinator and the English as a second language/bilingual program coordinator at the University of North Texas at Dallas. The EC-6 program trains the next generation of elementary school teachers.
Sosa-Sánchez started her career at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in 2003 as a dual language teacher and a bilingual educator. She left the district after nine years for a nearby district, but returned in 2013 to teach fourth graders dual language and bilingual curriculum at Borman Elementary School. After that, she moved into higher education.
She got her Bachelor of Science from Texas Woman’s University in 2004, then stayed at TWU to earn her master’s degree in 2006. Sosa-Sánchez earned her doctorate in reading education with an emphasis on literacy and bilingual education from TWU in 2015.
Sosa-Sánchez will run against one opponent so far, a Denton retiree named Danny Charles Major. His candidate application lists him as a 31-year resident of Texas and a local resident of six years. Major didn’t respond to messages on Tuesday.
Two candidates have filed to run for Place 6, now held by TWU professor emeritus Jim Alexander, who has served on the board since 1993. Alexander hasn’t filed to run for reelection yet, and didn’t respond to an email query on Tuesday.
Charles Stinson is making his second bid for a spot on the school board. Stinson, 49, is a Denton resident and a business owner who runs a supply chain logistics company. In his race against Place 5 school board member Charles Stafford last hear, Stinson appealed to former President Donald Trump for an endorsement.
Stinson hadn’t voted in a primary or run for office before making a bid for the board last year, but since then, he has served the district on the Citizens Advisory Committee for the recently announced $1 billion bond package. Stinson acted on the advice of Stafford, who recommended that candidates get involved to get a better understanding of the complexity and demands involved in a growing public school district.
In January, Stinson told the school board and meeting attendees that the proposed $1.4 billion bond package project was illuminating.
“The ability to serve as a board member during this critical time in our district’s fast growth is important so all students have the best facilities for their education,” he said.
Stinson said in an email that his goals and interests for a school board seat haven’t changed since his first spin around the electoral dance floor.
Stinson said he’s still focused on “continuous improvement of student outcomes and teacher effectiveness.”
“The district has a solid history of improving academic achievement and educating the whole child,” Stinson said. “Continuing with this focus is important as we grow and usher in the new generation of students.”
Stinson also said he would work to make sure the district is a place where teachers and students “feel safe and valued.” During his 2022 campaign, Stinson agreed with critics who said Denton ISD students are exposed to pornographic content, and he said book vendors need greater scrutiny than they have been getting.
Stinson will run against local pediatric nurse Lori Tays, who filed her candidacy on Monday. Tays hadn’t responded to an email on Tuesday. Her candidate application shows she has lived in Texas for 39 years, with the last seven years spent in the Denton area.
