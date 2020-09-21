Denton school board members are set to vote on a lower property tax rate during Tuesday’s meeting.
If passed, the new rate would be $1.4076 per $100 of valuation on eligible property within Denton ISD.
The proposed change is 6.24 cents lower than the rate adopted for the 2019-20 school year, which itself was a 7-cent drop compared with the previous school year. School districts across the state are gradually reducing their property tax burden placed on residents due to the state’s passage of House Bill 3 in the most recent legislative session.
The law keeps local property tax rates from rising too quickly, requiring the state government to make up the funding difference for schools.
Property taxes this time around are based on appraisals that were in place before the pandemic hit the U.S. earlier this year, meaning property values are unaffected by the pandemic. Property valuations in the district rose 9.1%.
The average taxable value for a home in Denton ISD during 2019 was $257,403, according to the Denton Central Appraisal District. With the new tax rate, the owner of a home appraised at that value would pay $3,623 in property taxes to the school district. That’s about $161 less than they would have paid with the previous tax rate and the same valuation.
Average home values for 2020 had not been posted to the appraisal district’s website by Monday afternoon.
School board members will discuss the tax rate toward the top of Tuesday’s meeting and vote on the proposed change toward the end.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a link to watch the livestream will likely go up on the district’s website shortly before it starts.
Those wishing to address the board must fill out a public comment form by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The form can be completed online and is also available on the district’s website.