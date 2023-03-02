Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 44F. NW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Sometimes, parents want to transfer their child to another school without leaving their school district.
The reasons are as varied as the families themselves. Some parents want to follow a campus’s reputation, or have their fingers crossed that a teacher with great word-of-mouth will have room for one more student. Some want their student to continue attending a school that offers the International Baccalaureate program. Still others seek out campuses that are said to serve students with diagnoses like ADHD or dyslexia with a deeper bench of expertise.
But how does a family go about transferring their student to a different campus in Denton ISD?
First, the bad news: Families who apply between March 20 and April 14 won't get to move their student — if the transfer is approved — until the 2023-24 school year.
But there's good news, too: The district considers applications on a case-by-case basis.
Denton ISD officials gave a report to the school board on Tuesday to apprise them of which campuses are closed for transfers and which are open. Transfers are only possible when a school's enrollment is below capacity. And even if a school is open for transfers, certain grade levels might be at capacity.
In the district, elementary school campuses are considered to be at capacity with 740 students. When a school reaches 85% capacity, the elementary school is closed for transfers.
Middle schools reach capacity at 1,000 students and close at 90% capacity.
Denton and Ryan high schools reach capacity at 2,400 students and close at 90% capacity. Guyer and Braswell high schools are considered at capacity at 2,800 students and close at 90% capacity.
Which schools are open for transfers, and which are closed
