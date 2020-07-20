Some Denton ISD students returned to campuses Monday for the first time since they left for spring break in March.
Jump Start, a program meant to prepare students for the coming school year, launched at the district’s elementary campuses.
The program, active across all grade levels at most elementary schools in the district, is a trial run of sorts as teachers prepare a return to classrooms in August.
Mike Mattingly, an associate superintendent with Denton ISD, told school board members on June 9 the program was moved to the end of the summer to give parents a few more weeks to hopefully become comfortable with the idea of having their children back in the classroom.
He said the program is only for elementary students “who have the greatest need for some additional support before the school year begins.”
He said the assessments conducted during Jump Start will help teachers know where students stand following extended campus closures caused by the pandemic.
“In addition to that piece, it gives us a chance to practice procedural safeguards with small groups,” Superintendent Jamie Wilson said during the June meeting.
Administrators estimated each participating campus has about 80 students enrolled in the program.