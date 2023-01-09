Toni Goodman will be the principal at Navo Middle School after serving as the assistant principal at the middle school since 2015. She assumes leadership at Denton ISD's campus in Little Elm after Beth Kelly, Navo's previous principal, was hired to serve as the principal at Cheek Middle School, which opens for students in the fall.
“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to serve in the Braswell Zone as the next principal of Navo Middle School," Goodman said in a statement. "It is truly a privilege to build on the rich traditions established by the principals that have come before me. I look forward to continuing to work alongside incredible staff, students, families and community as we forge a pathway to Braswell High School and beyond.”
Goodman joined the district in 2006 serving as an eighth grade English, language arts and reading teacher at McMath Middle School. After six years on that campus, she moved to Navo as a seventh grade English, language arts and reaching teacher in 2013. She briefly worked in another district as an administrator before returning to Navo, where she's been since.
Goodman started her career in 2003, serving as a teacher in Austin. Jeff Russell, the Denton ISD area superintendent of academic programs, said Goodman's dedication to students poised her as the top pick for the principal's seat.
"Her positive and established relationships, combined with her instructional background, will be a great asset to our community's students, staff and parents. This is especially true in a fast-growing community like Denton ISD,” Russell said.
