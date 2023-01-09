Toni Goodman will be the principal at Navo Middle School after serving as the assistant principal at the middle school since 2015. She assumes leadership at Denton ISD's campus in Little Elm after Beth Kelly, Navo's previous principal, was hired to serve as the principal at Cheek Middle School, which opens for students in the fall. 

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to serve in the Braswell Zone as the next principal of Navo Middle School," Goodman said in a statement. "It is truly a privilege to build on the rich traditions established by the principals that have come before me. I look forward to continuing to work alongside incredible staff, students, families and community as we forge a pathway to Braswell High School and beyond.” 

