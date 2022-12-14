Denton High's new cafeteria

Shown is the Denton High School cafeteria. Denton ISD board discussed the Texas Education Agency’s proposed safety upgrades to schools across the state, many of which are already underway, but others could come with an additional cost to taxpayers.

 Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

Public schools across the state will potentially have to make safety upgrades to campuses over the next five years to the tune of $2.1 billion. But the bulk of the costs to make campuses more secure?

That will have to come from local taxpayers and any partnerships school districts can forge to satisfy lawmakers and the Texas Education Agency.

