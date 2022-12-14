Public schools across the state will potentially have to make safety upgrades to campuses over the next five years to the tune of $2.1 billion. But the bulk of the costs to make campuses more secure?
That will have to come from local taxpayers and any partnerships school districts can forge to satisfy lawmakers and the Texas Education Agency.
Area Superintendent Jeff Russell told the Denton ISD school board during a workshop Tuesday night about Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement to allow $440 million in safety and security grants and opportunities for school districts across the state.
Although Abbott’s funding for grants will exist, school officials said Tuesday they would not necessarily apply for grants for projects that residents have already voted to approve.
Russell walked officials through newly proposed safety standards handed down from TEA Deputy Commissioner for Operations Alejandro Delgado. These included upgrading window locks, reinforcing windows near campus doors, upgraded doors, rekeying doors, radio transmitters and more.
The proposal follows the mass shooting that left 22 people dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Most of the dead were children.
“I want to be clear on something: These are proposed at this point,” Russell told the board after board member Barbara Burns asked for clarification on the price tag.
“There are many things on here that we already do already have in place. It’s not a passed piece of legislation at this point. But it is interesting that Gov. Abbott would provide a quarter of those expenses from the state if you apply for a grant. The rest of it would be picked up locally.”
District officials didn’t estimate the cost to comply with the proposed policy on its campuses during the workshop, but trustees took note of the requirements and their expenses.
Place 5 Trustee Charles Stafford cut to the chase on the policy before the district.
“Just to be sure we’re all understanding, this is an unfunded mandate until the state sees fit to fund it,” Stafford said.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson said student safety is a perennial priority for Denton ISD, and that local taxpayers have seconded the priority by passing bond elections to buy new camera systems and other updates prior to the proposed overhauls to Texas schools.
“That’s not the case across the state,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of these things that we’re already doing, that we’re working through. But there’s a lot of need across the state, and I really do think that with the surpluses there, we will see additional funds become available for this purpose. And I think it’s important for our community to know that they’ve been shouldering the load for these things before it was a mandate.
“I think, sometimes, when we do these safety and security things, we will often say, ‘Well, this came up in this legislation.’ This is good practice. We were doing it before anybody made a law for us to do it.”
That’s the good news, Wilson said. The bad news is that taxpayers shouldn’t bank on the state chipping in to pay for upgrades they agreed to at the ballot box.
“I don’t think we should expect to be reimbursed for things that our citizens have already approved,” Wilson said.
“I think that those resources will go to places that where they don’t have those things … We’ve made it a priority to get our area, our schools, safer. And that’s just kind of the cost of doing business. When something tragic happens like Uvalde, all of a sudden, it becomes a bigger issue. So our state leadership and our local elected delegation, we’ve got to work with those folks that let them see the need and work through it.”
The $440 million in grants is separate from the upcoming appropriations budget that will be reviewed during the 88th legislative session. The proposed policy retroactively started June 1. Wilson said any security upgrades made during the summer, after June 1, could be paid for through allocated or grant funds.
Compliance isn’t a simple proposition for campuses, Wilson said. He pointed out that Texas schools can get radio and police transmissions in their campus buildings, but storm shelters — which are important safety features in schools where tornadoes are common — can interfere with those signals.
