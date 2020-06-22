More than half of responding parents felt at least somewhat comfortable having their children return to Denton ISD classrooms in the coming school year.
That information comes from a survey of roughly 13,900 parents that will be discussed during Tuesday’s regular school board meeting.
Community responses help inform school district planning and decisions, but there is plenty of time for assessment and adjustment before campuses open back in August.
Local cases of COVID-19 have largely trended upward since the first case was reported in the county on March 15. The past two weeks in particular have seen a sharp upward trend in cases.
Survey results indicate that respondents want the closest semblance of a typical school year possible. For example, 52% of respondents marked themselves as “uncomfortable” with an entirely online 2020-21 school year. A further 12% responded that they would be “somewhat uncomfortable” with a virtual-only model, which would presumably be similar in many ways to the kind of instruction many local students received from mid-March until the close of the 2019-20 school year.
Those polled were collectively less certain than those recently surveyed in neighboring Argyle ISD, where about 95% of respondents said they were at least somewhat comfortable with students returning to in-person classes come August.
Some of the largest sources of agreement in Denton ISD’s public version of the survey came when respondents were asked about certain health and safety measures. In particular, 83% of respondents said they strongly agreed with frequent hand-washing as a way to keep students safe.
They were far less unified when it came to questions of mask wearing, social distancing and staggered school hours.
Many questions remain around the opening of campuses across the state following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement last week. Abbott, along with Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, gave little in the way of specifics, as has been the state approach throughout much of the coronavirus pandemic.
Morath is expected to give further guidance sometime Tuesday.
Denton board members will be present for the meeting at 1307 N. Locust St. Those interested in following along live can attend the meeting or watch the stream online, which will likely go live on the district’s website shortly before the meeting starts.