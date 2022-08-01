LITTLE ELM — New Denton ISD teachers and staffers spent the noon hour enjoying a catered lunch and walking among more than 80 vendors during the new teacher orientation Monday at Braswell High School.
Before long, a DJ was spinning the club favorite “Wobble” by V.I.C., prompting a group of women to do the line dance, impromptu.
The hundreds of new employees — longtime teachers and paraprofessionals relocating to Denton as well as rookie teachers starting their careers in a rapid-growth district — are helping Denton ISD to defy, so far, the teaching shortage other Texas districts are fighting.
Mike Mattingly, the assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and staff development, said the orientation started Thursday and ends this week. On Thursday, English as a second language teachers and special education teachers met for orientation, and Monday marked “the first big day” for new staff, he said.
“Tomorrow, they’ll break into smaller groups for orientation about their specific content areas,” Mattingly said.
On Monday, new staff members spent some time learning about the community. Banks offered information about savings, checking and investment accounts. Local clinics and medical groups offered information about providers accepting new patients. Universities set up tables to give information about postbaccalaureate education programs that either deepen teacher’s expertise or prepare them for an administrative track. Local real estate agents set up booths to help new staffers connect with hard-to-find housing in North Texas.
Kecia Adams-Wright has lived in the Lantana area for a while and has a child attending Harpool Middle School. For years, the board-certified behavior analyst drove two hours a day to serve children with autism in Saginaw. Now, she’s getting ready to lend her expertise as a special education supervisor in Denton ISD.
“I saw an opening in the district that fit my profile,” Adams-Wright said. “I decided to go for it.”
Adams-Wright will supervise special education teachers serving high school students in self-contained classes who need support for behavioral challenges. She said she was impressed by the district’s team of board-certified behavioral analysts and leadership.
She called Superintendent Jamie Wilson “a strong leader,” noting he was named Region 11’s Superintendent of the Year in 2020.
“And I really love the team we’ve got for special education,” Adams-Wright said, “because we’re really able to focus on supporting students and giving them what they need.”
Alexus Lee, who grew up in Sanger, will start her teaching career at Evers Park Elementary School teaching second grade.
“I had four different interviews, but Evers Park was where I wanted to go,” she said.
She hasn’t moved into her classroom yet, but said she would get to drop in for the first time after the Monday orientation ended at 1 p.m. She’s looking forward to welcoming her students into her room, she said.
“I always heard that this district is a good place to teach. I think the school is more like a big family,” Lee said, considering Evers Park’s selling points.
Lee was drawn to elementary education because younger students are just starting their schooling.
“I don’t have the patience for high school students,” she said, grinning. “I want to work with younger students because you can really do a lot for students when they’re young. I want to help them learn to love learning.”
Braedon Loe was working in information technology in Denton when he decided to follow his own high school teacher’s intuition.
“I didn’t grow up in Denton,” he said. “I went to school in Flower Mound. My high school teacher was always telling me, ‘You need to teach. You’ve got to be a teacher and teach history.’”
Loe is working on alternative certification, and will teach for the 2022-23 school year at Navo Middle School. He’ll teach sixth grade social studies.
Loe said he’s champing at the bit to teach his students American history, European history and geography and impart lots of details about the New World, and why figures like Christopher Columbus were searching for alternative trade routes to Asia.
“I tried IT, and it paid better, but I’m answering my calling to spread the love of history,” Loe said.
Teachers like Loe didn’t earn education degrees in college. Instead, they follow a certification process that gets them into the classroom for a year, and then administers an exam. Loe started the certification program in Region 4, which includes the Houston and Galveston school districts.
“I was getting calls for positions in Houston and Galveston, so I had to tell them I’m in North Texas and am looking in Region 11,” he said.
Loe said he’s lived in Denton for six years, and was studying at North Central Texas College. Denton ISD was preceded by its reputation.
“This district is very innovative, and that’s not something every district can say,” he said. “And this district serves students and it serves teachers. That made a lot of difference for me.”