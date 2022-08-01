New staffers meet Main Street
New Denton ISD staffers stop by the Denton Main Street Association’s booth, where Bearded Monk owner Ben Esely chatted with visitors, during new teacher and staff orientation on Monday at Braswell High School in Little Elm.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

LITTLE ELM — New Denton ISD teachers and staffers spent the noon hour enjoying a catered lunch and walking among more than 80 vendors during the new teacher orientation Monday at Braswell High School.

Before long, a DJ was spinning the club favorite “Wobble” by V.I.C., prompting a group of women to do the line dance, impromptu.

