NORTHEASTERN DENTON COUNTY — Lots of excitement met a little apprehension for parents and students walking into Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School on Thursday.
It was the first day of school for the students, and the inaugural day for the brand-new school.
Sandbrock Ranch, the newest elementary school in Denton ISD, sits north of U.S. 380 along FM1385 between Aubrey and Prosper. It's the latest campus in the Braswell High School zone in the U.S. 380 Corridor, where most of the district's growth is concentrated.
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson stood at the entrance to greet the families who came to the front entrance in steady waves. Staff members offered coffee and bagels to parents, who then steered their little ones into the school and their classrooms.
One mom quickly found that, once she and her son were in the vestibule just outside of the office and the front doors of the school, they couldn't just walk in. Visitors have to be buzzed in.
But the mom wasn't mad.
"I like that," she said.
The school has a host of safety features. All exterior doors and windows are coated with an impact film, and like each school in the district, there is a single main entrance for students, staff and visitors to enter the building.
On the new playground, where two play structures are surrounded by music-making and percussion features, a teacher explained that work crews are still finishing the playground. A temporary orange safety fence fills in the gap next to permanent fencing already installed.
"No one should go around that corner," the teacher said. "Does anybody know why we don't want you to go around that corner?"
A boy hardly needed to think before he offered the right answer.
"If we go over there, I think no one can probably see us there," he said.
"That's right," the teacher said.
Students tried out the playground equipment while teachers tested them on the simple whistle code: One long blast is the signal for students to quiet down and line up. Three short blasts means students "take a knee" and listen for instructions.
The school gymnasium is equipped with specialized doors that will seal off the gym in the event of bad weather or a threat.
Aside from security measures, Sandbrock is bright, welcoming and full of natural light. There are collaborative areas, like a STEM lab, and a comfortable and colorful library.
Jeff Russell, the Denton ISD area superintendent of academic programs, said the first day was both a celebration and a milestone.
"The most important thing we do here is building a relationship," Russell said. "One of the things we say over here is '1-4-3 on 380.' It's from Fred Rogers, and it's a code for 'I love you.'"
The beloved Mr. Rogers used 143 — with each digit representing the number of letters in the words "I love you" — to remind his audiences that they were seen.
"I hope parents and kids walk away from here feeling like they are loved and cared for," Russell said.
Sandbrock Ranch Elementary and the Sandbrock Ranch neighborhood is located on land that was once a horse farm. The school is built to accommodate 750 students, and its opening on Thursday helped bring the numbers at the nearby Union Park Elementary School back down to about 700. Sandbrock is the seventh elementary school serving the Braswell zone, which straddles the U.S. 380 area.
The new school consists of six wings, called stables. Each hall represents champion horses — Appaloosas, Clydesdales, Galineers, Mustangs, Ponies and Shires.
Russell lauded Principal Claire Springer for preparing for a school year full of connection and possibilities.
"She did a lot of work, brought a lot of people together and asked a lot of questions and led a lot of planning," he said. "I think she's done a really good job of working so that the school will create smaller communities. That's what parents want and that's what we want, for children to build relationships."