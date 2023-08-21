Denton ISD’s bus fleet had a rough back-to-school last week.
On Thursday, five district buses broke down while ferrying students to or from campus.
“One bus overheated, two buses had mechanical issues, one bus had its stop-sign arm lights malfunction and one bus ran out of gas,” said Reece Waddell, Denton ISD communications coordinator. “All of these buses are more than 17 years old.”
The average lifespan of a school bus is 12 to 15 years, and districts try to keep buses operational as long as possible.
The district’s transportation department added a fan near the radiator of the bus that overheated, as well as an additive to the engine to help keep it cool. The bus was taking students from Denton High School after the school day ended.
Waddell said the bus that had its stop-arm lights malfunction was driving students from W.S. Ryan Elementary School. The buses that experienced mechanical issues were transporting students from Rivera Elementary School.
“Denton ISD has ordered replacement buses for these units,” Waddell said.
The replacements are paid for with a portion of the 2023 bond referendum. The district is waiting for the replacements to arrive.
The five buses represent 4% of the district’s fleet.
“Each day, Denton ISD has 115 buses that each run three routes in the morning and three routes in the afternoon,” Waddell said.
That is, the district’s buses run a total of 690 routes on school days.
The heat didn’t do the brigade of school buses any favors, either. On Thursday, the buses were on the road as the temperature hit 109 degrees, which broke a 72-year record, according to the National Weather Service. (The heat was intense enough last week that Denton Fire Station 6 cooled off the Guyer High School band by spraying them with water from a distance, and Denton County Emergency Services District 1 did the same for Argyle High School’s band.)
The heat made for a sweaty situation as students waited for a roadside rescue. District officials think the scorching temperature probably contributed to the bus overheating as it left Denton High. Waddell said all the students who were temporarily stranded reached their destinations.
“When a bus breaks down, the driver immediately pulls over to a safe area and radios dispatch, attempting to troubleshoot the issue,” Waddell said. “If the issue cannot be resolved, a replacement bus is immediately dispatched. Once the replacement bus arrives, students are safely unloaded and then loaded onto the replacement bus, where they continue to their destination.”
