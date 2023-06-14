This story is developing.
Denton ISD has a short window of time to get new health care benefits for employees after the Texas School Health Benefits reinsurer opted not to continue to coverage for more than 50 Texas school districts in the program.
Chris Bomberger, the executive director of child nutrition, benefits and risk management for the district, was the bearer of bad news for the school board on Tuesday night. The reinsurer, a company that gives financial protection to insurance companies, notified the district that it wouldn’t cover Texas School Health Benefits for the coming school year because of the cost of reinsuring.
As of now, eligible district employees don’t have health benefits secured for Sept. 1, the beginning of the year for coverage.
“I don’t find myself speechless very often, but this topic has me a little bit speechless,” he said. “On May 25, just a couple of weeks ago, I was contacted by our consortium that we’re partners with in TSHB and was notified that our reinsurance carrier had basically pulled our policy moving forward into next year.”
Bomberger and Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said there is only one thing to do: Spend the next few weeks hustling to secure benefits.
Trustees also passed a resolution to fully authorize Wilson to approve health insurance coverage for the district.
How the district got here
Like a lot of employers across the country, Denton ISD has faced rising health care coverage costs in recent years. For public schools, health care benefits are an especially crucial part of employee compensation. Administrators across the state have been hard at work to make their districts the most attractive destination in a state with a growing number of students and a shrinking number of teachers.
Denton ISD is among the districts serving some of the fastest-growing communities in the state.
And it isn’t just teachers the district needs to recruit and retain. With new campuses opening over the next five years, Denton ISD is on the hunt for specialists, including administrators, counselors, bilingual and special education instructors and other key personnel.
The district’s benefits profile has changed in the last few years — by financial necessity, leaders said.
From September 2020 through August 2022, Denton ISD offered benefits through Texas School Health Benefits. Then, starting in September 2022, the district opted to leave TRS-ActiveCare, the health care benefits vended through the state’s teacher retirement system. It wasn’t until the 87th Texas Legislative session that districts were legally allowed to seek insurance outside of TRS-ActiveCare. To date, most districts with 500 or fewer employees are required to participate in the state’s insurance system.
At the time, Bomberger led his department in a risk that other public schools in the state have considered and taken — leaving the state health benefits system in search of more affordable coverage.
The sting of leaving TRS-ActiveCare?
Once a district opts out, you can’t get back in for four years, even if the system has better rates than other options on the market.
Compounding problems
The May 25 announcement came just four days before the 88th Texas Legislative session ended and came up short on bills that would have given teachers a raise and increased the state’s allotment for students, which is funded on average daily attendance numbers instead of enrollment.
Not only did Denton ISD meet the end of the session disappointed in a scant $4 billion available in the state budget for public schools, but it quickly moved to shutter the K-8 Virtual Academy and cut costs across campuses because of gridlock over school funding.
The situation looks grim: Denton ISD is considering giving employees raises out of its own savings, with nothing else on the horizon if Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t call a special session to address school funding. Board members were still fuming Tuesday night about the state’s austerity program for schools in spite of the legislature’s $37 billion “rainy day fund.”
Place 3 Trustee Amy Bundgus cast the sole vote against the resolution to authorize Wilson to secure benefits for workers, but not because of a lack of trust in the superintendent, she said.
“Given the unusual circumstance that we are in with this sudden and concerning shift in our options, for me as a trustee accountable to our community — this situation has elevated to one of the most urgent matters on the table,” Bundgus said. “I believe that as a trustee I have the responsibility to treat the situation as urgent and approach with an ‘all hands on deck’ attitude to ensure little to no impact for district employees.”
Bundgus said she knows the pending loss of insurance wasn’t caused by the school district.
“I feel obligated to find the absolute best remedy for all district employees and ensure zero gaps in this critical benefit,” she said.
Place 5 Trustee Charles Stafford told his peers on the board that they shouldn’t “micromanage” the process of finding coverage, and that the can trust Wilson and Bomberger to do so.
“My vote to be included in this critical decision was no reflection on the administration or staff at Denton ISD,” Bundgus said. “Rather, there is a reason there are seven trustees that have been elected by the community to serve and oversee this school district.”
Bundgus said her peers can bring their expertise and interest to bear on the process to the benefit of district employees.
“Each board member should be more than a ‘yes vote’ to a final presentation,” Bundgus said. “Otherwise why are we all there? We should question, provide input, present a ‘new way’ and really impact change when change is needed. Given the criticality of this situation, and the importance of getting this right for all district employees, this is not a decision that should be abdicated.”
What’s next for the district
Bomberger and Wilson said the plan is to find coverage for employees. Bomberger has spoken with representatives from Baylor Scott & White and Blue Cross Blue Shield, but Baylor Scott & White Health declined a partnership and TSHB declined to vote on the Blue Cross Blue Shield option. The district has also been in talks with Texas Health Resources about a narrow network option, which would keep costs down but conztrain providers to local, community-based providers. Conversations with UnitedHealthcare haven’t produced options yet, either, Bomberger said.
Ultimately, Wilson and Denton ISD risk management will communicate with the board as they work through a new plan, Wilson said.
“This is what happens whenever you want the flexibility to do it yourself,” Wilson said. “It’s ... just doing the business and working through getting the very best plan for employees long way. It’s it’s not clean... It’s a little sticky as you work through it all.”
