Shulamith Armintor
Shulamith Armintor, a sophomore at Ryan High School, launched an online petition urging Denton ISD to resist state Rep. Matt Krause’s request to pull certain book titles for review. Having diverse titles is important, she said, “if we want to stand out as an inclusive district and a really diverse and accepting community.”

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

It’s been about nine months since Shulamith Armintor launched a petition urging the Denton school board to resist state legislator Matt Krause’s investigation into Texas public school libraries and classroom collections. Krause, who represents District 93 in the Texas House, asked the Texas Education Agency last October to have schools survey their campus libraries and classrooms for more than 800 titles. This year, Texas has banned more books from school libraries than any other state in the U.S.

