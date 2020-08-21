With students set to return to Denton ISD campuses for face-to-face learning in just a few weeks, it seems some teachers are asking for the ability to work from home indefinitely due to COVID-19.
An online petition created Aug. 9 by the Denton Teachers Action Group appears to ask that the district keep students home beyond Sept. 8, when those who have not signed up for ConnectedLearning, Denton ISD’s remote option, are set to return for in-person classes. The petition cites concerns about the low number of students registered for ConnectedLearning and what creators said are guidelines from Denton County Public Health that suggest students learn from home until the number of positive coronavirus tests has been in decline for 14 days.
“We know ConnectedLearning is the only way to keep schools safe,” the petition reads. “Without much smaller class sizes, safety will be an issue. We understand TEA has allowed the Local Education Authority ‘to restrict the total number of students on-campus and determine which student populations may come for on-campus instruction’ beginning Aug. 26.
“All students, except the students who have legal documentation (IEPs or 504s) that require in-person services, should stay at home.”
Though the Change.org petition language seems to advocate students remain home until cases decline, it is not included in the four demands listed at the top of the petition but is instead discussed as a rationale for requiring students to use the first weeks of school to become comfortable with learning remotely. By Friday afternoon, nearly 1,000 people had signed the petition.
The Denton Teacher Action Group declined to answer clarifying questions about the petition. Andrea Eberhard, a contact for the group and a teacher at Calhoun Middle School, told Denton Record-Chronicle staff last week she was willing to answer questions about her concerns as an educator, but she later said she wanted to respect the wishes of the group to not comment publicly on the petition.
It is unclear what DCPH guidance petition creators are referring to, as delaying school reopening until the county has seen a two-week decline in cases was not among the recommendations Denton County Public Health issued to school districts July 27.
Plans for students to return Sept. 8 depend on recommendations from Denton County Public Health, Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr said. The Denton school board receives updates from DCPH director Matt Richardson during their twice-monthly meetings.
While Richardson told board members during their Aug. 11 meeting that testing positivity rates, the number of positive cases and death rates are indicators of the state of the pandemic, there is no magic number of cases public health officials can give as being the ideal conditions to return to face-to-face instruction.
“I’m unwilling and unable to give hard and fast numbers because this is changing every day,” Richardson said. “We’re all doing our best, and yet we did believe and still believe a delay in opening was in the best interest of students and staff.”
Guidelines from the Texas Education Agency allow districts to delay in-person classes up to eight weeks beyond the first day of school, meaning the district has the option to keep students learning from home until Oct. 21.
The group also is asking that Denton ISD allow educators teaching remote classes to work from home. Though superintendent Jamie Wilson announced in a July staff meeting all teachers would be expected in the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 26, regardless of whether they will teach remotely, Zwahr said the district is working with staff on a case-by-case basis to address concerns.
“What we’ve said so far is ideally we want every teacher on campus, working together to support students, but I also know there are exceptions to every rule,” Zwahr said. “I know that we pretty clearly said if you have concerns, or if you want to talk to someone, you talk to your principal and you can also talk to our human resources department. We’re talking about [the] health and wellness of staff members, so we take that very seriously.”
Although the petition asks that educators have a voice in district decisions, Zwahr said a pair of virtual meetings held in July were open to all staff, and the district has a teacher communication committee with representatives from each campus.
“We’ve met with several educator groups, as well as the PTA Council, throughout the summer as we were planning,” Zwahr said.“Those discussions and efforts continue daily and really increased when teachers returned Aug. 4.”
The petition also cites concerns that teachers and students may not have adequate technology for remote learning, which could deter families from sticking with online learning.
Teachers are reaching out to families individually to assess their technology needs and students’ access to meals and supplies ahead of the start of the school year, Zwahr said.
“What you’re going to see next week is us send out information in advance of the first day of school, and they’ll be able to come by their campus and work with someone to pick up devices, maybe pick up an internet hot spot,” Zwahr said Aug. 14. “If they don’t have internet access at their home, [we can] figure out a place that a student can work that does have internet access, but it’s on an individual, case-by-case basis.”
The district has not been contacted directly by the group about the concerns listed in the petition, but Zwahr said they welcome meetings with educators and are continuing to work to address feedback from staff as the school year approaches.
“I think the petition involves a lot of great questions that we’re working to answer because, again, we want a safe learning environment for all of our students and all of our staff members,” Zwahr said. “We’re all headed in the same direction.”