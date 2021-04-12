Fred Moore Day Nursery School will likely move directly under the control of Denton ISD, assuming school board members approve the move during Tuesday’s board meeting.
The school currently operates as a separate entity from the school district, and the two remain connected through regularly updated agreements.
Board members are scheduled to vote on the acquisition alongside other consent agenda items in a single vote Tuesday evening. Members often don’t discuss individual items included in the consent agenda before voting.
If approved, the transfer of the nursery at 821 Cross Timber St. in Denton would be final on June 1.
Current and soon-to-be 3-year-olds at the school would be eligible, under the agreement’s terms, to enroll at the Ann Windle School for Young Children, and 4-year-olds would be eligible for the district’s pre-K program.
Denton ISD Chief Financial Officer Scott Niven, addressing the board during its March 23 meeting, said the partnership between the two entities began more than 30 years ago.
“It’s been a long-term partnership that’s been focused on meeting the needs of our children in our district, and quite frankly, it’s met the needs of a lot of children that don’t necessarily fall into the category of low-socioeconomic or don’t have any financial issues,” Niven said at the time.
Lacey Rainey, a Denton ISD area superintendent, said the district would work to keep as many current nursery school employees as possible.
Additionally, members of the Fred Moore Day Nursery School Board of Directors would be invited to join the new DISD Early Childhood Advisory Board.
She said the transition would happen over the summer when fewer students are enrolled to make it as seamless as possible.
“We don’t want parents to realize that really anything’s different,” especially with how anxiety-provoking dropping kids off at a nursery can be to begin with, she said.
Niven, prompted by a question from school board Secretary Doug Chadwick, said the district was working to determine what additional costs might come with the acquisition of the school’s campus.
“At this point, we don’t think there’s any major, major concerns,” Niven said. “Though we do think that there are going to be some things to get it up to our standards as far as electrical or mechanical and roofing and such.”
Denton ISD will also take responsibility for the nursery’s current $77,000 loan for renovations, and the school would join the district’s maintenance schedule going forward.
Much like Fred Moore High School and Fred Moore Park, the nursery school is named in honor of Denton’s Frederick Douglass Moore.
It opened in 1954, according to its website, and its current child care permit with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was issued in 1987.
That permit grants it a capacity of 130, according to the Texas DFPS. As of Monday, the department had flagged 16 deficiencies out of the 3,447 evaluations done over the past five years.
Seven of those were given a “high” ranking, four were “medium-high” and five were “medium.”
The most recent of those seven was from November 2019, and all deficiencies were corrected, according to the department’s website.
Tuesday’s school board meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Those interested in tuning in can do so through a link on the district’s website that will populate before the meeting begins.