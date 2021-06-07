Well over $5 million in pay raises and bonuses for Denton ISD employees are on the table for Tuesday's regular board meeting.
If approved, the bulk of that money would go to a 2% raises across the board.
Just shy of $650,000 would go to equity adjustments for employees whose salaries fall below the market rate for similar positions in the region.
Board members previously discussed the possibility during their May 11 meeting.
District officials filed three possible options for pay increases, of which the $5.5 million offer seems most likely ahead of the meeting. Another option would see a 3% increase that would cost closer to $7.5 million.
The third option would split the difference with a 3% raise to teachers and 2% raise to other employees. That would cost the district another $6.7 million a year.
Payroll already represents the largest annual expenditure for the district with a $217 million price tag for the 2020-21 school year, according to the board presentation submitted ahead of Tuesday's meeting.
A separate item before the board would be a one-time payment of $500 to all eligible full-time employees.
A district spokesperson did not reply by Monday evening when asked how many employees would be eligible for the one-time payment.
Money for those retention bonuses would come from federal funds through the CARES Act.
Only employees employed as of May 27, 2021, who intend to return for the coming school year would be eligible.
An exception would be made for employees who were employed from Nov. 1, 2020, through May 27, 2021, and had already filed retirement paperwork with the district.
Board members are scheduled to discuss both raises and bonuses early in their meeting Tuesday before returning to the topics for a vote on each.
Those wishing to attend the meeting virtually can do so through a link on the district's website that will populate before it begins at 6 p.m.
Those wishing to address the board can do so by submitting a form online.