Denton ISD school board members seemed supportive Tuesday of raising employee wages in addition to a one-time bonus to thank them for their extra work throughout the pandemic.
Votes on the raise and bonus would likely come during board members’ June meeting.
Under the salary plan presented during Tuesday’s regular board meeting, all teachers and librarians would receive at least an extra $1,250 on top of their existing salary going into the 2021-22 school year.
Those with at least 10 years of experience would receive additional amounts beyond the $1,250.
Also pitched Tuesday was the idea of giving all district employees a one-time bonus of $500 each. District officials said it’s possible the district would be able to use funds available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, commonly known as ESSER, which is part of the CARES Act passed in response to the ongoing pandemic.
Scott Niven, Denton ISD’s chief financial officer, said it looked likely the district’s human resources department could have everything squared away for board members’ approval in time for their early June board meeting.
Money would then likely make its way to employees by the end of June.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson said the district has been looking for ways to compensate employees as much as possible “for the work that they’ve done above and beyond.”
The money is meant as a retention incentive, so former employees would likely not be eligible, Wilson said.