Denton ISD has named Charlene Parham, principal of Crownover Middle School, the district’s area superintendent of academic programs. In this role, Parham will cover the feeder pattern that includes Guyer High School and schools that serve the south side of the district.
Parham replaces Dan Ford, who recently announced his retirement, effective in 2022.
“Ms. Parham’s success as an intermediate, middle and high school principal will continue to be an asset to our team,” said Susannah O’Bara, assistant superintendent of academic programs. “Her ability to be a leader of leaders and her belief in the mission of our organization are unwavering.”
Parham’s experience as a campus leader spans 15 years, including stints as principal of Crownover Middle School for five years and two years as principal of Sanger High School in Sanger ISD.
She was principal of Tannahill Intermediate School in White Settlement ISD for seven years.
Parham also served as an assistant principal at Guyer High School and Brewer High School in White Settlement ISD.
Before that, she worked as a head softball and head volleyball coach at Irving High School for nearly 10 years. She began her teaching career in 1998 with Garland ISD.
“I am honored and humbled to serve, working closely with our students and campus principals by extending my support for academic achievement on a larger scale,” Parham said. “Having such an incredible opportunity for impactful leadership in a community my family and I love means the world to me.”