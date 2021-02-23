CORRECTION: This article has been corrected to reflect that Harpool Middle School students will be able to resume face-to-face classes beginning March 16.
Denton ISD's Harpool Middle School building will remain closed through the end of the school year, according to a Tuesday evening announcement from the district.
Students will be able to return to virtual classes Thursday and begin learning in-person at an alternate site on March 16. More details were not immediately clear Tuesday night.
Harpool, in the Lantana area, was the campus hardest hit by this past week's winter weather. A fire suppression system burst after subfreezing temperatures, flooding the building and damaging the entire first floor.
The evening announcement sent to families included information that five other campuses would remain at least partially virtual for longer than originally expected.
Students enrolled in face-to-face classes are primarily those affected by the changes, but not all district students are enrolled in such classes.
Nelson Elementary will begin all classes virtually Thursday, but in-person classes were predicted to begin again on March 16, which is the first day back from the district's March 8-12 spring break.
Borman Elementary students through the third grade will begin regular classes, both in-person and virtual, Wednesday morning. Fourth and fifth graders will attend remotely until March 16.
Houston Elementary kindergartners and first graders will learn remotely until March 16, but all other grades will resume their normal learning models Wednesday.
In-person students in every grade other than second at Union Park Elementary will head back to classes on Wednesday. Second graders will have to attend remotely until March 16.
The Ann Windle School for Young Children will reopen for all classes Thursday, but students will be split between undamaged classes on that campus and at Alexander Elementary.