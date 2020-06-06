Kay Hill, a former nurse for Denton ISD, was fired following a series of “unprofessional comments,” according to district officials.
District board members held a special meeting in early May for the sole purpose of reviewing Hill’s employment. She was fired toward the meeting’s end.
Two days later, on May 6, the Denton Record-Chronicle filed two requests under the Texas Public Information Act. The first requested any and all separation agreements between Hill and Denton ISD, and the second requested the human resources investigation conducted into Hill’s behavior.
Under normal circumstances, government agencies are given a maximum of 10 business days to respond to information requests, but Gov. Greg Abbott waived those requirements for agencies working from home during the pandemic.
The same day the request was filed, Denton ISD spokesperson Derrick Jackson wrote in an email that Hill was fired “following an investigation by the Denton ISD Human Resources Dept.”
On Wednesday, Denton ISD attorney Deron Robinson wrote that no documents existed to fill either request sent in by the paper.
No separation agreements exist in the case of firings, he explained, and there was no “human resources investigation conducted into the conduct of, and resulting in the termination of, former employee Kay Hill,” he wrote, quoting this paper’s request filed with the district.
Certain aspects of an employee’s personnel file are excluded from public disclosure, Robinson added.
Instead, he wrote that Hill was “directed to improve professional communication as a goal for the 2020-21 school year. Less than 24 hours after being directed in this manner, the employee made unprofessional comments to a co-worker, which left the Board no choice but to terminate her probationary contract based upon her inability to meet the clearly communicated expectations.”
Speaking through her lawyer, Hill declined to comment Thursday.