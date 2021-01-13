Denton ISD held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday evening, during which board members covered topics from construction costs to the readiness of their students for the workforce.
Below are summaries of three items brought before the school board Tuesday.
More students are considered ready for life after high school
Another 9.4% of Denton ISD students fall into the college, career and military readiness metrics passed down by the state when compared with this past year, according to a Tuesday presentation.
The largest percentage-point increase came from the additional students who gained industry-based certifications, followed by those who joined the military.
The third-largest percentage-point increase, as well as the largest numerical portion of students, was made up by those who met criteria in both English language arts and reading, as well as math.
Overall, 75% of graduates met the CCMR criteria.
Texas places a significant emphasis on these metrics when considering additional state funding to public schools.
Price set for additions to Braswell and Carrico
Board members unanimously approved a guaranteed maximum price of just under $59 million for additions to two district facilities.
Braswell High School and the adjacent Carrico Athletic Complex will be paid for out of the 2018 bond package.
The price agreed upon Tuesday was nearly $2 million more expensive than the original bid price agreed upon with the construction company.
Additions to Braswell High will include an extra academic wing with space for another 900 students, bumping the total campus capacity to 3,200. The campus will gain new classrooms, art studios, computer labs, resource labs, staff support spaces, a practice gym and a new multipurpose courtyard, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
Carrico will increase its capacity by 7,124 stadium seats, as well as additions to the following facilities: parking, concessions, restrooms, a press box and locker rooms.
All related construction is meant to be finished in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
More money to campus cops
Denton ISD will increase payments to the city of Denton by more than $571,000 to pay for the city’s police to serve as school resource officers.
The district had already agreed in September to pay $407,014 from January until June of this year. It instead will reimburse the city just over $978,180 for the same time period.
The city will offset the pay increase with a comparable amount set toward Operation Connectivity, a statewide initiative to get students reliable internet access, with funds from the city’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Denton ISD has separate agreements with other police forces for the sections of the district outside Denton city limits.