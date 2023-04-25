Sponsors, winners and their supporters gathered at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last week to honor Denton ISD teachers. 

Raquel Orozco, 2023 Jostens Denton ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year

Blanton Elementary School Teacher Raquel Orozco gets emotional when her name is announced as the 2023 Denton ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year on Thursday. 

Blanton Elementary School teacher Raquel Orozco and Guyer High School teacher Stephanie Riley nabbed the top honors at the 2023 Jostens Teacher of the Year celebration, though each campus produced its own winners, too. 

Stephanie Riley, 2023 Jostens Denton ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year

Guyer High School teacher Stephanie Riley, who teaches AP Environmental Science, reacts to friends, family and supporters cheering for her Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Riley was named the 2023 Jostens Denton ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year. 

Photos: 2023 Jostens Teacher of the Year celebration at Denton ISD

 

