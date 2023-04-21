Hawk Clear Creek field trip

A Hawk Elementary School second grader marvels at a native nonvenemous snake as Sharon Barr, an Elm Fork Master Naturalist, takes about snakes that students might see at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center — or their own backyard. 

 Courtesy photo/Bryan Lewis

Sharon Betty is standing by a towering tree, coaching Hawk Elementary School second graders to look a little harder to find the mouse she's hidden. 

About 50 feet away, the second graders squint into the cardboard tubes that once held paper towels, held up to their eyes like binoculars. 

