Denton ISD

Teacher recognized at national conference

Strickland Middle School teacher John Lovette was recently named Outstanding Middle School Teacher 2019 at a national conference.

Lovette, a social studies teacher and professional development specialist, received the distinction as part of a joint conference held in Austin this past weekend.

The annual conference was hosted by three related entities: National Council for the Social Studies, Texas Council for the Social Studies and National Council for Geographic Education.

Lovette has been employed by Denton ISD for more than 20 years.

— Marshall Reid

