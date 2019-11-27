Denton ISD
Teacher recognized at national conference
Strickland Middle School teacher John Lovette was recently named Outstanding Middle School Teacher 2019 at a national conference.
Lovette, a social studies teacher and professional development specialist, received the distinction as part of a joint conference held in Austin this past weekend.
The annual conference was hosted by three related entities: National Council for the Social Studies, Texas Council for the Social Studies and National Council for Geographic Education.
Lovette has been employed by Denton ISD for more than 20 years.
— Marshall Reid