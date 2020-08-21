Middle and high schoolers in Denton ISD will begin their first two weeks of in-person classes on a hybrid schedule.
News of the change comes just days before all Denton ISD students begin learning remotely on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
A select group of students will take their classes online while supervised on campuses starting Wednesday, but the vast majority will learn from home until Tuesday, Sept. 8.
At that time, students committed to in-person classes will then head back to regular classes the first time since campuses closed for spring break in March. Elementary students at every grade level will begin face-to-face instruction, but middle and high schoolers will attend in-person classes on a staggered schedule for a minimum of two weeks.
The news came in an email from Superintendent Jamie Wilson sent to parents Friday evening. A potential model would have student split up alphabetically with the first group attending in-person classes Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday. The second group would attend in-person classes Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.
Each group would continue learning remotely on their off-days.
Denton school board members, during their Aug. 11 meeting, voted unanimously to request a waiver from the Texas Education Agency allowing them to offer a hybrid instruction model such as this one. The waiver stipulates secondary students must attend at in-person classes during at least 40% of the days in each grading cycle.
Roughly 44.7% of students in the district are committed to learning entirely online through the first nine-week grading period, according to data made available after the Aug. 12 registration deadline.
The percentage of Denton ISD students opting to learn online is still significantly higher than in neighboring Argyle ISD, where less than 20% of students are currently signed up to take classes remotely.