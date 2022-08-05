 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

How will Denton ISD decide book challenges? The final vote comes Tuesday.

For administrators and trustees, parental discretion is key to student’s choice of reading material

Providence Elementary School
Buy Now

Library aide Amanda Norris checks out books for students at Denton ISD’s Providence Elementary School in Providence Village in 2020.

 DRC file photo

The Denton ISD school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a pair of proposed updates to policies governing the district’s selection and review of instructional and library materials. The board approved the policies on first reading during the July 26 board meeting. The final vote follows the second reading on Tuesday.

School board members and Denton ISD administrators have settled on a bottom line in the new policies: Parents may determine whether the material in classrooms and libraries is appropriate for their children.

Amy Bundgus Headshot

Amy Bundgus

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK