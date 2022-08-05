How will Denton ISD decide book challenges? The final vote comes Tuesday.

The Denton ISD school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a pair of proposed updates to policies governing the district’s selection and review of instructional and library materials. The board approved the policies on first reading during the July 26 board meeting. The final vote follows the second reading on Tuesday.
School board members and Denton ISD administrators have settled on a bottom line in the new policies: Parents may determine whether the material in classrooms and libraries is appropriate for their children.
But parents can’t decide what is appropriate for other parents’ children, officials said, and any challenges will be considered based on the entirety of the books and not based on a single passage or part of the material.
“Parents have the right to determine what their children read or do not read, as that has been in practice for decades,” Deron Robinson, general counsel for Denton ISD, said in an email. “Our parents already have the right to select titles their child should not have access to without removing titles for other families. As you might understand, we do not take the removal of parental rights lightly and will be purposeful and responsible in our deliberations.”
Amy Bundgus, who just started her tenure on the school board over the summer as the Place 3 trustee, campaigned in part on concerns about library materials. She unseated longtime trustee Douglas J. Chadwick, who had been the board president.
“Personally, I think that the new proposed policies are a great step forward in the right direction,” said Bundgus, who said her comments reflect her views and not the views of the district or the other school board members. “The addition of the penal code really was important and a big step toward where we need to be with our district policy, in my opinion. Throughout the campaign, I heard from a number of families, parents, grandparents, community members over concerns around obscene library content.”
The two proposed policy updates represent about a year of work in response to a surge of complaints from residents regarding books they said are obscene. District parents haven’t complained about books that teach or promote critical race theory.
The complaints
The district complaints coincided with a surge of complaints across the country and the state regarding textbooks, classroom materials and library books.
Last school year, Republican state Rep. Matt Krause, who represents Texas House District 93, sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency requesting it to account for a list of about 850 books in public school libraries and classroom collections. Krause asked the TEA to report how many copies of each title were in schools and how much money was spent from school budgets on them.
Krause’s list reflects a larger anxiety over race, sexuality and gender and how it shows up in Texas classrooms. In Denton, parents have largely lobbied trustees to review and remove books they say are pornographic from campus libraries and classrooms.
In Denton, complaints have focused on sexuality and gender. In the three years ending May 31, 2021, Denton ISD had received one book challenge. The following month, in June 2021, the district received 49 challenges of separate books. The community member filing all those challenges had read only three of the books challenged.
Over three months, the Denton Record-Chronicle repeatedly reached out to several residents who have addressed the school board about books. All but one didn’t respond, and one resident who agreed to an interview, a grandmother of a Denton ISD student, said she could not arrange to speak before late Friday afternoon.
During open sessions over the past year or so, several residents — most of them parents or grandparents of students in Denton ISD — have repeatedly chided leaders for a lack of urgency over library materials. Some speakers have read passages aloud during the three minutes of public comment each is permitted during school board meetings, highlighting sexualized language, depictions of sexual acts and descriptions of transgender children encountering hostile older peers. One speaker prayed over the district, and others said reading books about sexuality and gender can harm vulnerable children.
During the most recent meeting, a resident recommended that a member of law enforcement be recruited to the district’s review committee. Board members said they would approach their law enforcement partners to discuss it.
The district’s library and instructional review committee currently includes mostly school staff. Superintendent Jamie Wilson explained during last month’s board meeting that the committee is made up mostly of school staff because they understand Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills requirements for curriculum.
But parents haven’t campaigned for trustees to tackle books about race and American history. Parents and critics across the country have challenged curricula they say teach or promote critical race theory. Critical race theory is almost exclusively taught in American law schools and asserts that the country’s legal landscape has been contoured by historical and systemic racism. In the past five years, the term has come to represent what many conservative Americans consider a political effort to depict white citizens as inherently evil and racist and a curriculum that they say punishes white students because of their race.
The positions
Bundgus wasn’t alone in her concerns. In the run-up to the May elections, candidate Charles Stinson, who opposed Place 5 school board member Charles Stafford, said Denton ISD students had access to pornographic materials. Incumbents Chadwick and Stafford disagreed, while Place 4 school board member Mia Price, the current board president, said she was aware of one title that wasn’t appropriate. All of the incumbents said they were confident in the district’s review policy and procedure. Stafford kept his seat in the election.
Bundgus said she investigated some of the titles brought to her during the campaign.
“This was something that I ran on, and that’s something that I was exposed to, and I took a look at it, personally. I found it to be deeply disturbing,” she said. “So I believe that we do need to make every effort we can to protect our kids when it comes to this material.”
Bundgus said that when a trusted adult provides explicit or obscene material to a child, it can cause psychological and emotional harm.
While most speakers who have attended over the past year have leaned toward removing materials from classrooms and libraries, Tómas Sanchez, a Denton resident whose son will attend kindergarten in Denton ISD this fall, has been a lone voice resisting the push to remove books from the library.
Sanchez, the director of residence life at the University of North Texas, said he found out about the local debate over books during the recent election season. He was studying local campaigns and said Bundgus’ positions gave him pause.
“I was reviewing candidates, and some of her stuff came up, and it was it was kind of concerning,” he said.
He was also paying attention to candidates for state office and said candidates seemed to be targeting books about LGBTQ people or books written by LGBTQ writers, as well as books by and about people of color. To Sanchez, the motives felt political and pointed.
“I’m comfortable with parents deciding what’s appropriate for their children to read,” he said. “I’m not comfortable with parents deciding what other parents should let their children read. That’s where I’m not as OK.”
Sanchez said he might have concerns about library books himself in the future. He said he has concerns about Christmas books but isn’t such a staunch atheist he’d forbid his son to read books about Christmas altogether.
Sanchez said he trusts that the professionals in Denton ISD schools have the training and wisdom to connect students with books that will deepen their education.
“My kid struggles with new ideas sometimes, and he has challenges, but that can be part of the learning process, too,” Sanchez said. “So it’s not that I only trust our school officials, ultimately, but I trust my kids to figure some of that out, too.”
Sanchez said the people involved in the review process should be representative of the community and the schools so that a broad spectrum of identities and experiences is considered.
The policies
The school board will vote on two policies using a model recommended by the Texas Association of School Boards. The association, which doesn’t have authority over Texas school leaders, recommended a policy for instructional materials and another for library materials.
The proposed policies include a procedure for parents or residents to challenge materials available in the classroom or in campus libraries.
Robinson, Denton ISD’s general counsel, said the district has to honor the First Amendment rights of students in its policies. Schools allow students something called “voluntary inquiry.” That academic and constitutional freedom was upheld in a 1982 Supreme Court decision, Board of Education v. Pico.
“Voluntary inquiry means a student goes to the library and searches for books on their own, making their own selection of materials,” Robinson said. “The Supreme Court has explained that removing books does not restrict a student’s own expression, but in the Pico decision they rejected the removal of a blanket list of books because ‘the right to receive ideas is a necessary predicate to the recipient’s meaningful exercise of his own rights of speech, press and political freedom’ and made clear that ‘students too are beneficiaries of this principle.’”
During an open forum at the most recent board meeting, a speaker bristled at applying the Pico decision to debates over obscenity in books.
“I have yet to see an educational law or constitutional law attorney suggest that this case is not relevant,” Robinson said. “More specifically, that case involved the removal of a list of books outside of the review process. Currently, we have received a list of books that a few community members want us to remove outside the review process, which is why Pico is relevant.
“This is literally the only SCOTUS decision with this line of facts,” Robinson said in his email. “It is most assuredly relevant and instructive. It is not, however, the only common law decision we consider. An important court decision I mentioned during the Board Meeting is from Miller v. California, from which we have ‘The Miller Test.’”
Bundgus said it is a good sign that the district policies added portions of the Texas Penal Code regarding harmful and obscene materials. The code defines harmful material as material whose dominant themes taken as a whole appeal to the prurient interest of a minor or are offensive to standards adults deem suitable for minors. The code defines obscene material as something that is offensive to contemporary community standards and that, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interests of sex and lacks serious literary, artistic, political or social value.
“The addition of the penal code was a great step forward,” Bundgus said. “Now, that having been said, I think that the policies as presented during the last board meeting, as they stand, have, in my opinion, some gaps that need to be closed.”
Bundgus said the policies allow challenged materials to remain on the shelves and in classrooms while they’re being reviewed, even if they violate the penal code.
“If something is being challenged based upon potential criminal violation of a penal code, and is a risk to students as far as you know, exposing them to something that is considered by the state of Texas to be illegal, then I think that items should be either pulled while it’s being reviewed. Or it should be placed in an area where it’s only available by parental consent until that review is complete.”
Bundgus said placing a time limit on challenge reviews could mitigate the books being out of circulation.
She spotted a procedural gap for the district, too.
“Another area that I’d like to see as a gap that could be closed — and I brought this up in the last board meeting — and that is that the committee reviewing could get a lot of benefit from having some level of orientation on how to interpret penal code. If I was on a review committee, I would like to have an orientation on how I would need to evaluate that code as it relates to those materials,” Bundgus said.
Speakers at the recent board meeting said they are bringing more material to the district for review, hinting at continued challenges and discussion.
“As our team works through this important issue deliberately and purposefully, other outcomes aside from removal may be in order, such as removing materials from younger grade levels or allowing access only with parental input,” Robinson said. “As you know this process is not fast, and it is not simple.”