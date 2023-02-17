Denton ISD officials are keeping close watch over two particular bills that Texas lawmakers have filed in the 88th Legislative Session. Both bills, House Bill 37 and House Bill 977, would create a commission on assessment and accountability in public schools.
“Either one of these bills will create an interim commission for assessment and accountability,” said Denton ISD general counsel Deron Robinson, who presented the district’s legislative update at a recent school board meeting. “This is what they’re proposing: Instead of having one appointed individual that often is making all the mandates for the state of Texas, wouldn’t it be better for a lot of our elected officials and [educational] practitioners together and really determine what we want to move forward.”
What is accountability and accessibility? Parents and students know the state’s assessment as the STAAR test — the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness.
Administrators and teachers have a different view of the assessment. For them, it’s a snapshot of how students perform on a single test on a single day. Public educators have long criticized the STAAR test as reductive and inadequate. In 2022, Denton ISD administrators said the STAAR test doesn’t measure anything outside of the test itself, not the creativity that comes out of the district’s brisk fine arts programs, not the academic rigor from campus classes and STEM extracurriculars.
Many Texas districts saw their accountability ratings dip when testing was reinstated after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robinson told the school board that Denton ISD is joining nearby school districts in a letter to lawmakers to signal their support for an interim commission on accountability.
“One of the guiding principles for us is that our students are ready for college, career or military,” Superintendent Jamie Wilson said.
Wilson said the district has put a lot of resources into career technical education, which helps students who haven’t committed to college acquire work skills that will land them in stable jobs with some pathway to advancement. In recent years, state leaders who review accountability have grown critical of some of the curriculum, especially for students who graduate with ROTC experience or career technical education certificates.
“The first thing that happened from that was, ‘Oh, no, it’s not just enough to be military-ready. You have to be military-enlisted,’” Wilson said. “With what is on the [Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test], whether you decide to go to college or go into the workforce out there, you’re still military ready. So we’re gonna have to work through some of that.”
Wilson expressed frustration over the scrutiny given to certifications and challenged the idea that certifications don’t help students find gainful employment.
“We’re working with local business and industry to help us define what really is needed in the workforce in the North Texas area,” Wilson said. “We will get an accountability rating for the graduates of ’22 with new rules and guidelines for that class, maybe a year and a half after that class graduates. So we wouldn’t even have an opportunity to steer kids in one direction or another. ... The [Texas Education Agency] commissioner will tell you that we’re doing such a good job, and because your military readiness indicators, they need to change the textbooks. They’re trying to stretch us. They want more kids to get involved. But [the rate will be] for kids who are already gone.”
If the interim commission is created, more voices will be included in the discussion with a proposed 19 appointed members setting the agenda and inviting input. Texas Democrat Mary Gonzales authored HB 37. Texas Republican Gary Vandeaver authored HB 977. Both bills have been filed but aren’t in committee yet.
