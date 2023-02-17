Test prep
Buy Now

Rich Lakey goes over a study schedule with his son, Trevor, in 2016. Trevor, an eighth grader, was preparing to take the social studies portion of the STAAR test.

 DRC file photo

Denton ISD officials are keeping close watch over two particular bills that Texas lawmakers have filed in the 88th Legislative Session. Both bills, House Bill 37 and House Bill 977, would create a commission on assessment and accountability in public schools.

“Either one of these bills will create an interim commission for assessment and accountability,” said Denton ISD general counsel Deron Robinson, who presented the district’s legislative update at a recent school board meeting. “This is what they’re proposing: Instead of having one appointed individual that often is making all the mandates for the state of Texas, wouldn’t it be better for a lot of our elected officials and [educational] practitioners together and really determine what we want to move forward.”

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0