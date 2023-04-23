Chrissy Mallouf and Larry Lewis can vouch for the hours volunteers spent considering Denton ISD's needs before they asked the school board to put a $1.4 billion bond election on the ballot.

Voters will start casting ballots for or against the mammoth bond package on Monday morning as early voting begins. Residents in Denton ISD will consider a package broken into three ballot propositions that prioritize building new campuses, as well as replacing schools that have been schooling students for more than 50 years; improving the district's technology, which includes cybersecurity measures; and, last but not least, improvements to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. 

