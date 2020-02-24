Teacher pay will have its moment in the spotlight during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Denton school board.
Officials are scheduled to present Denton ISD’s rubric for teacher pay raises as well as how much the state might compensate the district for such raises. Additionally, board members will look over a proposal to increase pay for substitute teachers by more than 20%.
Teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors across the state were promised a bump in pay following the passage of the sweeping House Bill 3 into law.
The law promised school districts extra money with several strings attached. One of the largest conditions required districts to use 30% of their budget increase to pay for employees. Three-quarters of that money is meant to go directly to raises for teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors.
As two optional additions to the provision, the state suggested districts give preference toward teachers with more experience and gave districts the option to give pay raises based upon job performance.
According to the Texas Education Agency, districts will be compensated for high-performing teachers based on their job performance, whether or not the district is rural and the level of student economic disadvantage. Anywhere from $3,000 to $32,000 per designated teacher could head toward districts, with more money guaranteed for rural districts with a high rate of economically disadvantaged students.
Being a special case, substitute teachers are noticeably absent from the pay raises falling across the state. In an attempt to stay competitive with neighboring districts, Denton school board members will be presented a plan to increase the substitute pay rate by $20 across the board.
For a substitute without a degree, that would constitute a nearly 30% increase for each day they work in Denton ISD. If accepted, the change would make the district more competitive with other local districts such as Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Frisco and Lewisville.
In other action
Tucked into Tuesday’s evening consent agenda, board members could potentially approve more than $1.1 million in spending in a single vote
If passed, $736,150 would be allotted toward the purchase and installation of 56 rooftop HVAC units for E.P. Rayzor Elementary School. Strickland Middle School would see $429,407 for classroom and common area furniture, as well.
Board meetings begin at 6 p.m. in the district Central Services Building at 1307 N. Locust St.