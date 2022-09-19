It’s been about nine months since Shulamith Armintor launched a petition urging the Denton school board to resist state legislator Matt Krause’s investigation into Texas public school libraries and classroom collections. Krause, who represents District 93 in the Texas House, asked the Texas Education Agency last October to have schools survey their campus libraries and classrooms for more than 800 titles. This year, Texas has banned more books from school libraries than any other state in the U.S.
“Our library, I do believe, does have, like, a pretty diverse collection,” said Armintor, a sophomore at Ryan High School. “It’s this specific list of books that was being pushed by specifically Matt Krause, the state legislator, to ban these specific books. And I was like, even though we have a diverse library, this set of books is so important for especially our district to take a stand to promote.”
Shulamith — the daughter of two English professors, Deb Armintor and Marshall Armintor — said the fact that the books were deemed controversial makes them more valuable. Her online petition bears the logo for #FReadom, an initiative started in November 2021 by a group of librarians who started with a Twitter campaign aimed at the Texas Legislature. The librarians said their work was a direct response to Krause.
The mission of #FReadom is to bolster the work of librarians, the group says on its website:
“We are committed to highlighting the positive work of librarians, to speak up in support of authors and students, and to provide professional resources for librarians, teachers or authors facing book challenges.”
Shulamith Armintor, an avid reader, said she and a group of friends wanted to show their support because they see the connection between campus libraries and the city they live in.
“I think especially this set of books, it’s so important if we want to stand out as an inclusive district and a really diverse and accepting community,” she said.
Krause’s request immediately nettled some Texans because, as the book recommendation and review podcast Book Riot put it, the list was made up mostly of books that include LGBTQ characters and issues. The list also targeted sex education titles and, to a lesser degree, books that deal with race. Some titles were on the list twice, and some titles are old enough that they aren’t likely in campus library collections.
Denton ISD has been answering a rash of book challenges since June 2021. Concerned constituents have attended school board meetings over the last year, asking elected officials to review more than 100 titles. The Denton Record-Chronicle has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the challenged titles it is reviewing, as well as the titles of the 22 books the district has removed. District officials are processing the request.
Reading is a pathway to so many things: knowledge, expertise and understanding. For Armintor, reading is also a pathway to upsetting prejudices.
“When people have prejudices, it’s really hard to get them to change,” she said. “And it’s really hard to step up to someone and say, ‘You should start respecting queer identities.’ It’s really hard for people to actually do that. But through literature and through media, people learn to respect other people because they have something to relate to. They can be like, ‘Oh, that’s just like in this book. Oh, I understand that.’ And it’s easier to understand that people are people and everyone goes through struggles.”
Armintor said high school students disagree about the morality of LGBTQ identities and relationships just like their parents do. Gen Z is often described as being socially progressive and more likely to identify as LGBTQ than their parents and grandparents. But Armintor said there is still discomfort and tension over gender and sexuality in the halls of Ryan High. The discomfort usually bubbles up in jokes, and LGBTQ students still endure bullying, she said.
Books aren’t a cure for that, but Armintor said reading is a place to start. And reading books that affirm particular cultural or religious ideas won’t necessarily lead people to change their minds or their values.
Challenging books — or removing them from campuses — often whets the public appetite to read them. Armintor said she read several books on Krause’s list. Two of her favorite books were two of the most challenged over the last year: Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe and All Boys Aren’t Blue, by George M. Johnson.
“I loved All Boys Aren’t Blue,” she said. “It was amazing. I accidentally have two copies.”
Denton ISD removed All Boys Aren’t Blue from a high school library last year to review it. The books have been challenged across the country because of their frank depictions of sex and sexuality. Gender Queer has been challenged because of illustrations depicting sex.
“In Gender Queer it talks a lot about masturbation and sex, and I know some parents won’t be comfortable with their kids reading that. And I get that,” Armintor said. “It talks a little bit about that in All Boys Aren’t Blue, but when you’re talking about the overarching message, it really overshadows that. And also, it’s high school. A lot of kids have those experiences firsthand and don’t really know how to describe it.
“And if parents are getting upset, you know, it doesn’t make sense, because your children will not have positive experiences in those situations if they aren’t kind of aware. And literature really helps. It’s not like it’s a cautionary tale. It’s more like a guide to understanding the experiences.”
Armintor said she has her own discomfort with some books and ideas. She’s Jewish, and worries that books like Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf should be included in a curriculum under a teacher’s supervision. While self-described free speech absolutists think libraries are the perfect place for all manner of dangerous ideas, Armintor doesn’t think school library shelves are the place for fascism and hate speech.
Last October, a school leader in Southlake’s Carroll ISD suggested that House Bill 3979, a Texas law requiring teachers to present multiple views on “widely debated and currently controversial” subjects, meant that teachers should teach “opposing views” on the Holocaust.
“I think, especially when it comes to pieces of literature like Mein Kampf, and to historical figures like Hitler, that isn’t something for students to discover on their own,” Armintor said. “That isn’t something for the library to house. That is something for the history classes, and for the history curriculums to teach.”
When Armintor isn’t in class, she’s studying violin and working on Ryan High theater. She also plays in the Youth Symphony of Denton. After high school, she plans to go to college. Her sights are set on Brown University.
“That’s where my mom went,” she said. “I really want to go. I don’t know if it’s within reach, but that’s the fantasy. Getting back to my roots.”