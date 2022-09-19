Shulamith Armintor
Shulamith Armintor, a sophomore at Ryan High School, launched an online petition urging Denton ISD to resist state Rep. Matt Krause’s request to pull certain book titles for review. Having diverse titles is important, she said, “if we want to stand out as an inclusive district and a really diverse and accepting community.”

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

