Health clinic for employees could be on the way for Denton ISD

The Denton ISD school board this week voted to request a proposal to open a health clinic that would serve district employees and their families, with funding from existing resources.
Place 3 school board member Amy Bundgus cast the sole vote Tuesday night against formalizing a proposal for the clinic.
If approved by the board, the proposed wellness clinic would start operating on Aug. 1, with the first year of operation costing $1 million. The district would partner with Concentra Health Care as its vendor.
Once the district has selected a site for the clinic, the build-out to furnish it for health care services would be funded through the district's workers' compensation money. The district would staff a wellness clinic with one physician and nursing care Monday through Friday.
The proposed clinic would be funded from five different designated sources within Denton ISD: transportation funds designated for physicals and screenings; the district's federally funded Head Start tuberculosis testing; workers' compensation funding; benefit program refunds; and health plan refunds provided by 90 Degree Benefits.
Chris Bomberger, the Denton ISD executive director of child nutrition, benefits and risk management, presented a workshop on the proposed clinic. He said the proposed clinic would be part of a comprehensive benefits package for recruiting teachers, especially. A wellness clinic would be a boon in recruiting staff, too, he said.
"It's very important that our our faculty and staff are recognized and appreciated," Bomberger said. "We also thought that providing our faculty and staff with quality health care falls in line with what the benefits office has been trying to do the past four years.
"And then the last piece, and this is a big thing for us, is making sure that when our employees are injured at work, we can get them back to work in a timely manner with quality health care."
Bundgus questioned the idea, pointing out Denton County's growing health care industry.
"I obviously recognize that there's a challenge with getting teachers, and wanting to reward and even and provide for a teacher, so it's critical," Bundgus said. "Is this something that we surveyed teachers about? And is this something they need? The reason I'm asking is because this area is not a medical desert. There is no shortage of doc-in-the-boxes on every corner."
Bomberger agreed that the school district isn't starved for clinics, but he said urgent care clinics can't guarantee that walk-in patients will be seen immediately. He said the district employees face delays when seeking required workers' compensation exams and treatments.
"When you look at our competitive nature for retention and recruiting teachers to Denton ISD, two of our biggest competitors are Keller, which has a clinic operated by Marathon Medical, and Frisco ISD, which just opened their clinic last year, which is a collaborative effort with Children's Hospital," Bomberger said. "So the survey that you mention? No, we didn't survey the population. We're looking at a broader scope of services that are offered through benefits to employees as organizations. And we fall below that line with regard to medical services."
Bundgus asked how a single free-standing clinic could serve Denton ISD.
"The district is massive. So if there's one free-standing health clinic, where could that be? So that it would make sense for a teacher to go?" she said. "If I'm teaching out at Braswell, I'm probably not going to go down to the Guyer area, because I can go [elsewhere] within a few blocks."
Bomberger said the benefits office spoke with physician groups before the district withdrew from TRS ActiveCare, and that the doctors groups brought up the possibility of eventually opening multiple clinics to serve the district's zones.
"Now, if I had a magic wand and a big checkbook, putting a clinic south, putting something central and putting a clinic east would be the best scenario," Bomberger said. "That's not what we're talking about today. We need to get some services out there today and then look for potential growth as we go through utilization to see how it operates."
District teachers and staff are in the same boat with the rest of North Texas residents when it comes to health care. The state and the nation are in the midst of a physician shortage, a problem worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care industry officials project that the country could lose between 37,000 and 124,000 doctors over the next 12 years. The American Association of Medical Colleges released a report last year projecting that between 17,800 and 48,000 of those physician losses will be among family doctors, the frontline providers who screen for strep throat, administer the vaccines required for kids to be eligible to attend public schools and build most Americans' medical and health histories.
Urgent care clinics can help stand in the present and future gap, but Bomberger said there are limitations.
"When you talk about urgent care, out on [U.S. Highway] 380, there's multiple urgent cares," he said. "I agree we're not in a medical desert. But the need for personal care, to have a relationship with a medical practitioner, is different than going to urgent care."
Bomberger said continuity of care is especially valuable for employees being treated for workers' compensation care. While the clinic won't provide pediatric care, the proposed clinic would offer family medicine. Employees' children could get exams and treatment but not specialized pediatric care.
Place 7 school board member Patricia Sosa-Sanchez said teachers have told her how caring for their own sick children disrupts their classrooms.
"I have spoken to a few of them for whom this is a big concern, because their need for that immediate care they need to be able to get if their child is sick," she said. "It's 'I don't want to be gone from school. I don't want to have to call in. What can I do to get this taken care of?' I guess this hasn't been shared with everybody, or this is our first time actually making it public. I think this is something that will open their eyes. I think they'll be happy about seeing an option like this."
A formal proposal should come before the school board this year.
