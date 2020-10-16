Three Guyer High School fans were at the heart of the Oct. 8 alleged harassment of Mansfield Lake Ridge High School students, according to Denton ISD officials.
One is a Guyer graduate, one is a Denton High School student, and the third is a student at Lake Dallas High School.
The Guyer High leadership team, which included Area Superintendent Susannah O’Bara and Guyer Principal Shaun Perry, concluded its investigation into the incident Friday, just over one week after it took place at the Oct. 8 football game between Guyer and Lake Ridge.
Deron Robinson, an attorney for Denton ISD, said the three people were removed from the stadium after Guyer High students alerted administrators.
Derrick Jackson, a Denton ISD spokesperson, described the trio as the three “primary instigators” of the entire ordeal. He said Denton High administrators were looking into potential discipline for their student Friday.
Jackson said he wasn’t aware of police departments being involved at this point.
Several changes will go into effect for the student section at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Jackson said. The complex hosts games for all Denton ISD football teams.
Jackson said an added emphasis on seating charts and social distancing will be in place in the section, and ticket sellers will place a cap on how many student tickets are sold for each game.
He did not have a firm number of what the cap would be by Friday afternoon.
Allegations of racist slurs and violent threats made by Guyer students against Lake Ridge students flooded into both school districts after the game last week.
Photos of the student section made the rounds on social media that showed students hoisting Trump 2020 flags, wearing hats and face masks in support of the president and bearing “Trump 2020” in body paint across their torsos.
“It wasn’t at all isolated — at all — to Trump,” Jackson said Friday afternoon. “There was Biden/Harris stuff, as well, and it was all treated the same way.”
Jackson said school administrators escorted students to their vehicles to put up the campaign materials well before kickoff, and body-painted students were told to put shirts on.
Reached by phone Thursday, Mansfield ISD spokesperson Hope Boyd said the district was still trying to figure out exactly what happened that night. Students had the following Friday and Monday off from school, so the district hadn’t had more than three days to interview students and other witnesses to the alleged harassment.
Denton ISD students had the following Monday off, so Guyer High administrators had a similar problem.
“It has been absolutely hateful; it has been threatening,” Boyd said of what students were reporting. “’Kill this expletive,’ kind of insinuating lynching.”
Students reported Guyer fans yelled sexually explicit and vulgar things at them from the Guyer student section.
“Some students and parents also reported racial slurs being screamed at them,” Boyd said.
Boyd said Mansfield ISD will have campus police officers attend the next time the two schools play each other.
Robinson, the school district’s attorney, said no one interviewed by Denton ISD officials after the game reported having heard “anything racial.”
“That was our first thing,” he said. “Is there this racial issue?”