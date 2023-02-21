The mission was simple for four Denton ISD students: Chase down a 300- to 400-pound calf, wrestle a halter on the target's head and then drag it into a white painted square. 

The mission was simple but the task was tough at the Fort Worth Calf Scramble last month. But for Denton ISD cattle team members Kallie Happ, Nate Davis, Brady Fleitman and Audrey Decker, the chase and wrestle landed more than a perturbed calf. Each earned a coupon to buy a show heifer. All of the students are National FFA Organization members. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0