The mission was simple for four Denton ISD students: Chase down a 300- to 400-pound calf, wrestle a halter on the target's head and then drag it into a white painted square.
The mission was simple but the task was tough at the Fort Worth Calf Scramble last month. But for Denton ISD cattle team members Kallie Happ, Nate Davis, Brady Fleitman and Audrey Decker, the chase and wrestle landed more than a perturbed calf. Each earned a coupon to buy a show heifer. All of the students are National FFA Organization members.
Happ, a junior at Ryan High School, said the calves are driven into the arena, where they do their best to stick together as the teenagers lunge at them and chase them
"Some people catch a calf off right off the bat because they drove the cattle toward you. Some people just, like, tackle and hope for the best," she said. "But after all the cattle disperse, it's really harder because one lap around the rodeo arena, it's kind of like one lap around a track."
Happ's dad shot video footage of her at the recent calf scramble in Fort Worth. Just as described, the gangly calves trot reluctantly toward the assembly of teenagers in a herd. As the scramblers lurch after the calves, they get separated and the teenagers grab for a tail or a neck. As Happ's father shouts encouragement at his daughter in the video, one or two teenagers are belly down in the dirt, hanging on to a calf's tail for dear life.
There's a lot of competition, too. Usually there are 20 students chasing 10 calves.
There's no time limit, said Davis, a junior at Braswell High School.
"Technically what you could call a time limit is that as long as there's a calf available, it's free game," he said.
Denton ISD’s cattle team left its brand on Texas' biggest stages. Denton's students have brought esteem for their campuses by leaving major arenas — from Fort Worth to San Angelo and Houston — with prize money at stock show calf scrambles.
The district has racked up some impressive numbers, with more than a dozen students participating in 10 major calf scrambles since 2020. To put that number in perspective, only 20 students from across Texas are selected to participate at a time.
2022 Denton High School graduate Maggie DeLaCerda won the 2022 Grand Champion Steer Calf Scrambler at the Houston Livestock Show, earning $15,000 in scholarship prizes.
This year alone, Happ, Davis, Fleitman and Decker have competed in both the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo scramble and the Heart O’Texas scramble in Waco. Together, the four have won $3,500.
Happ wanted to scramble because a $500 purchase coupon was the path to her "sassy" heifer she has raised to show as a breeding stock animal, instead of having to raise a show goat — something she was ready to move on from. For Davis, who comes from a family experienced in raising livestock, the scramble is a way to continue the family tradition of showing cattle.
Both Happ and Davis bought breeding cattle, which should have a straight topline — that's from the neck to the tail — big, round stomachs and "good maternal characteristics."
Fleitman and Decker, who are both sophomores at Denton High School, purchased Beefmaster heifers — a gorgeous pair of girls with shiny rust-colored coats and thick folds of flesh on their chests. Beefmasters have a slightly curved topline, formidable necks, and broad faces with trademark wrinkles between their ears and across their noses.
The students took different strategies in preparing for their calf scrambles. Happ did some running and practiced getting dragged. Davis did some sprints. Fleitman took a more studious approach.
"I watched videos," he said. "To kind of see how cattle act. Because they are herding animals, it's like you can kind of plan out how you want to go about trying to grab one because if you went straight at it, their instinct is just to run away. So it requires some planning to know — not just physical planning but also mental — to be able to be successful."
Decker said she preferred the trial by fire method.
"I just got thrown into it so I didn't prepare," she said. "I just went for it."
Once the students got their show projects, they started the long process of caring for an animal valued for its genetics. There is care and feeding, and then there is preparing their animals for upcoming stock shows.
That means training their heifers to tolerate a halter, which is a sort of head collar that allows them to tether and lead their cattle. They train their cattle to walk in the arena and stand in a manner that shows off their lines and bodies.
Denton ISD students said they feel especially lucky to have the Agricultural Center where they can keep, train and care for their cattle. The barn and arenas are in Cross Roads, at the former Star Ranch.
"There are a lot of students in FFA in different places who don't have an ag barn like we do," Happ said. "This is a great facility for us to learn and to work with our animals."
Denton High agriculture science teacher Shannon McCuistion said show heifers and show projects teach students crucial life skills. Students can do everything from working with district FFA cattle advisers to pick a heifer, to tracking spending and veterinary costs associated with the animal.
“They are learning how to keep, maintain and manage their finances, study cattle nutrition, learning how to properly care for and manage cattle, and learning how to conduct themselves properly as people and individuals at corporate and social settings,” McCuistion said. “But most of all, they learn to respect their animals and our industry that provides so much globally.”
The scramblers said they've learned that agriculture is mysterious for their peers who aren't in FFA. Happ said some of her classmates think agriculture is bad for the planet. But she has learned a lot about animal welfare and how agriculture specialists are learning new practices and approaches to conserve land and water.
"I think one misconception in the whole agriculture world, and even the show industry, is that there's only a certain amount of people who have this ability to do it," Davis said. "I've met people and I've seen people who come from all walks of life who believe all different sorts of things that can do this just as well as me or Kelly can do it. It's definitely something I wish that people would not just assume that, you know, 'I could never do that.' Everyone can learn these things."
Decker agreed, and said a lot of people think farmers and ranchers are far removed from urban and suburban life.
"A lot of people think that we're a bunch of hilllbillies," she said, laughing. "That we're just kind of stuck-up people that don't care about others, or that we kind of just all live in the country. That's probably a misconception people have."
Fleitman said a lot of people might not give much thought to just how expansive agriculture is.
"I think many people don't realize the vast expanse of just the agriculture industry in general and all that entails," he said. "Even just with cattle projects, which is what we're doing, just all about learning about genetics and breeding and all the different varieties. People, when they think of cows, they think of a cow. But they don't know the difference between like, a heifer and a cow or between a bull or a steer. I think people don't realize all of this information in agriculture in general."
The four students said FFA has taught them as much about leadership as it has about raising animals. It's taught them as much about professionalism as about preparing an animal for the show ring.
"FFA is an amazing organization," Fleitman said. "There's lots of work in your community and learning life skills that you can use."
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.