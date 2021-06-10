Jeana Wesson, a Guyer High School chemistry teacher until 2019, pleaded guilty in district court Thursday to having had an improper relationship between an educator and student.
Wesson, 48, was sentenced to 10 years of deferred probation and a $1,000 fine.
Under those terms, she must report to the Community Supervision and Corrections Department of Denton at least once a month, break no other laws, avoid illegal drugs and CBD and surrender her teacher's license.
The State Board of Educator Certification was investigating possible sanctions against her in July 2019, and she voluntarily surrendered her teaching licenses the following year.
Educators can opt to surrender their licenses in lieu of disciplinary proceedings, according to the state board's website.
She also isn't allowed entry to any Denton ISD property in any manner for any reason.
Because the crime was a second-degree felony, Wesson could have been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Wesson, then 44 years old, performed oral sex on a 17-year-old male student in her classroom at Guyer High sometime around May 15, 2017, according to court records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The incident took place less than three weeks before the end of the student's senior year during the last instructional block of the day when Wesson didn't have a class.
The Record-Chronicle does not publish the names of victims in these circumstances.
The 17-year-old, now graduated, told a mandatory reporter about the interaction, and that person subsequently informed the Denton Police Department by Dec. 5, 2018, according to Wesson's arrest affidavit.
Officers learned through interviews with the student and teacher that Wesson had been his chemistry teacher his sophomore year of high school. The two "spoke about having sex and had shared several sexually explicit messages, nude photos and videos," according to the affidavit.
The officer obtained a confession from Wesson at her home on Feb. 25, 2019. She turned herself in and was arrested the following day.
Officers said at the time there was no indication of other victims.
She turned in her written resignation to Denton ISD on March 26, 2019, which the district accepted the same day, according to documents obtained by the Record-Chronicle through the Texas Public Information Act.
She was placed on administrative leave until her last day of employment on April 15, 2019.
Her court dates were regularly postponed or canceled for more than 2 years until her Thursday plea.