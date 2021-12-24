Guyer High School senior Christian Luevano was speechless for a moment when he unwrapped a parcel given to him by the school’s Director of Orchestras Michelle Hanlon.
Luevano said he knew something was up. A classmate had told him to join him in the orchestra hall at Guyer, and when they walked in, his parents, Chuck and Kim Luevano, were there. So were his former and current double bass violin teachers, Gudrun Raschen and Jeff Bradetich.
He opened the parcel to see the first two pages of a composition Hanlon commissioned by Argentine musician Andrés Martín. The framed pages included a note from Martín, a rising star himself in the contrabass community, dedicating the piece to Luevano. Martín wrote a solo for the Guyer musician, too.
“My jaw just dropped,” Christian Luevano said. “I love his work. He is definitely an up-and-coming musician for this instrument. His work is good, and what he does is really separable for the typical piece you have for the double bass. I’m really excited.”
Luevano is at the forefront of the next generation of double bassists who train to play in symphonies and chamber orchestras, but who mean to make the finicky, giant instrument a solo instrument.
It’s not often you hear that someone has “the build” to play a musical instrument, but Luevano’s teachers and parents say that about the 18-year-old musician.
“He’s tall, he’s got big hands,” Hanlon said. “He’s kind of made for double bass.”
But at first, Luevano said his mom balked at his foray into strings all together.
Luevano said his mother, who teaches clarinet at the University of North Texas College of Music, told him and his older brother they had to study music. He was in elementary school.
“She said, ‘You have to do something — voice, piano or violin,” he said. “I said violin and she said no. I think she thought I was going to be like my older brother and pick piano.’”
Kim Luevano said her sons are competitive, and she had assumed Christian would pick piano.
“Have you seen the child-size violin? They’re tiny. Have you heard them? I kept thinking about hearing that eee-eee-eee. For even an hour. No,” Kim Luevano said. “I also looked at him, and I figured he’d be playing a tiny violin and then the Suzuki method and the stance you have to teach to play. He was a big kid. A friend of mine said, ‘Put him on the double bass.’”
They did, and Christian took to the instrument. He appreciated its subtlety. The violin and even the cello are dramatic instruments. The bass, he said, demands more of the listener. It’s a quieter instrument, with a sound introverts appreciate.
“With the violin and the bass, it’s apples to pears,” he said. “It is a tough instrument but I like that about the bass. I like the sound, and I like to go for that dark chocolate sound. Maybe sometimes it has a little orange zest in it, or something spicy. “
Hanlon had the funding for a commission about a year ago.
“Every spring concert, I try to do something that showcases my all-staters,” she said. “I didn’t want to do the Bottesini piece [Concerto for Double Bass No. 2 in B Minor] and he was playing the Martín piece at the time.”
The piece Hanlon mentioned is the Concerto for Bass y Ochestre, the dramatic and poetic composition Bradetich put on the program for the second International Double Bass Solo Competition in 2017. Rich in rhythmic complexity and sonic sweep, the piece calls for huge shifts for the bassist, as well as a sensitive ear for operatic colors and tones.
“I had the idea to commission a piece for [Christian],” said Hanlon, who is also the Fine Arts Department chair at Guyer. “I know Jeff, I had his son in orchestra. I was telling him about Christian playing Andrés’ piece and Jeff said, ‘I know him.’ I thought, ‘I can cash in some favors with him.’ When Andrés agreed, my stomach went to my throat. I was so excited.”
Guyer has produced more than the typical share of ambitious double bassists. Four years ago, three bassists at Guyer placed in the top six of Texas’ 40 bassists in the All-State Orchestra. Christian Luevano was the top bassist in all-state his freshman, sophomore and senior years. Bradetich said Luevano wasn’t as driven to compete during the pandemic, but still managed to place sixth in the all-state bass section.
“He has a work ethic like no other student I’ve ever had,” Hanlon said. “I’m a musician, and I play gigs, still. But the way he talks and the way he practices makes me want to practice better. He’s made me a better musician. He’s special. And he’s also really humble.”
Raschen taught Luevano privately for seven years. Bradetich has taught him for the last two years.
“He’s unusually gifted,” Raschen said. “When he came to the conservatory to practice with the others, I realized they were leaning on him for timing. He was in third grade and they were in middle school.”
Over the years in her studio, Raschen said she discovered Luevano was a natural teacher.
“The other day, he was playing and he started helping another student — I was thinking, ‘He’s a good teacher,’” she said. “When you practice, you are teaching yourself.”
Chuck Luevano said his son studies and practices as if he were an athlete.
“He has an uncanny ability to sit down and focus,” he said. “He can break things apart and focus. And he can accept criticism. Then he has the drive to sit down and focus on that.”
Christian Luevano said he’s looking forward to seeing the composition.
“The marking on the score is ‘brutal,’ these chords are separated by the bass. It’s not the solo, but the solo comes out of that,” Luevano said.
Luevano said he doesn’t want to conquer a tough piece of music and then coast.
“I like something that pushes me to be a better musician,” he said. “I want to be faster and play better, and make bigger shifts when I play. But I also want to understand what it means to be a musician. I want to know what it means to play and make people feel something.”
Bradetich said he’s had to find ways to get his student to pump the brakes at points.
“I don’t want him to reach that point of burnout,” he said. “A musician is very much like an athlete. You don’t want to overtrain. You see that in music, where children study and perform and work really hard and by 13 they’re done. We don’t want that to happen with Christian.”
Luevano is considering six music programs for his college studies: UNT, Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, the Juilliard School in New York, the Colburn School in New York, the University of Southern California and Rice University in Houston.
Bradetich said Luevano is more than prepared for a university music program.
“He doesn’t need a teacher,” Bradetich said. “He needs opportunities. I’m hoping the Berlin Philharmonic Institute might be an option. ... He’s one or two of the most talented students I’ve ever had. He’s gotten far very fast. The big time is ready for him. And he’s almost ready for the big time.”